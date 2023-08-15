One of my favorite summer wildflowers is Joe Pye Weed.
Wait — is it a weed? Why do some common plant names have the word “weed” in them?
Gardeners think of weeds as some obnoxious plant that should be removed from the garden, not intentionally introduced.
Apparently, it is a carryover from the Old English “wēod” or “wede” which meant an “herb.” If you use the botanical definition of an herb, “a seed-producing annual, biennial, or perennial that does not develop persistent woody tissue, but dies down at the end of a growing season” it makes more sense.
Maybe we should rename it Joe Pye Butterfly Bliss? I think people would be more inclined to add it to the garden knowing it attracts butterflies.
If you are not familiar with the Joe Pye family, the genus is Eutrochium, part of the Aster family. The five Joe Pye species were in the Eupatorium genus along with the bonesets, but taxonomists split them out a few years ago.
You might still see the old Latin names used.
Native to the United States and Canada, Joe Pye’s are great for the garden as the flowers are bodacious, and the plants are pretty tough. Most Joe Pye’s have dark green leaves that are arranged in whorls around the stem.
The species also tends to be large, clump forming plants that tower over other plants in a wetland or meadow. The purplish-pinkish, fuzzy flowers sit atop the stalks waving in the breeze, waiting for bees and butterflies.
Joe Pye Weed are relatively easy to grow in the garden. For the most part, they prefer full sun to light shade in moist, average to rich soil.
Those that prefer wetlands in nature may need extra water during dry summers, or find them a nice damp spot to fill in.
Plants are considered to be deer and rabbit resistant as the leaves are bitter. The fuzzy seed heads will be visited by goldfinches and other seed loving songbirds.
The old stems might be used by cavity nesting native bees for egg laying, if you leave them standing or cut them partially down.
Plants also play host to several species of moths whose caterpillars feed on the foliage. They will self-sow and may pop up in unexpected places.
Plants do tend to emerge later in the spring, so don’t accidentally dig them up, thinking they died over the winter. Depending on the species and variety, Joe Pye is winter hardy in zones 3 to 9.
Joe Pye Weed is great for the back of the perennial border or as a specimen planting. It’s a great companion with other native plants.
Pair it with Big Bluestem (Andropogon) or Switch (Panicum) grass. Joe Pye looks good with Asters, Beebalm (Monarda), Goldenrod (Solidago), Ironweed (Vernonia), Mountain Mint (Pycnanthemum muticum), Obedient Plant (Physostegia), Phlox (Phlox paniculata), Purple Coneflower (Echinacea), Sneezeweed (Helenium), and Swamp Milkweed (Asclepias incarnata).
Coastal Plain Joe Pye Weed (Eutrochium dubium) tops out around 5 feet, so it is on the short side for Joe Pye’s. This is a wetland species, so place it accordingly.
It can also tolerate clay soils.
The variety “Baby Joe” is a cultivar that works well in smaller gardens as it grows about 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide. “Little Joe” is another variety that gets to be about 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide.
Any plants produced from seed of these two varieties will not be exactly like their parents.
Hollow Joe Pye Weed (Eutrochium fistulosum) grows 4 to 7 feet tall and has vanilla scented flowers. As the name implies the central stem is mostly hollow, making identification somewhat easy.
If pink flowers are not your thing, there are two cultivars of Hollow Joe Pye Weed that have white flowers — “Ivory Tower” and the taller “Bartered Bride.”
They may not be easy to find though.
Eutrochium maculatum, goes by the common name of Spotted Joe-Pye Weed. It is the only Joe Pye to be found west of the Great Plains.
It typically grows 4 to 7 feet tall but can reach 10 feet. The stems can be green with purple spots or completely purple.
It also has large leaves, up to 12 inches long.
The cultivar ‘“Gateway” is more compact and a little shorter than the species as it tops out at 6 feet tall. It also has reddish stems.
“Phantom” has wine-red flowers, and only grows 3 to 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide.
Sweet or Purple Joe Pye Weed (Eutrochium purpureum) flowers from July to September and matures at 4 to 7 feet. While it prefers moist soils it is adaptable to dryer garden sites.
It can also tolerate some shade. The whorled leaves smell like vanilla if crushed.
The fifth species is Appalachian or Steele’s Joe Pye Weed (Eutrochium steelei). It is not very common and has a narrow area where it is native.
It is only found around the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, and North Carolina. This is the only Joe Pye with a hairy stem.
If you love big, bold, plants be on the lookout for Joe Pye Weed. Better yet, add some to your garden so you can enjoy it and the butterflies it attracts every summer.
