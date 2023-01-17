Winter seed sowing is a different, maybe easier, way to start certain seeds.
It can be used to start hardy annuals, perennials, and vegetables for the garden. This is not a good way to start your tomatoes.
If you are interested in starting native plants, winter seed sowing is frequently recommended, especially for those seeds that need to go through cold stratification — cold and moist — or those that need alternating periods of cold and warm temperatures.
Native plant seeds fall to the ground in nature, go through the winter and then germinate when the time is right for them to grow. Winter seed sowing basically mimics this process, but your seeds are in a container where you can keep an eye on them.
There are a number of ways you can do this.
Most winter seed sowing resources recommend recycling containers such as plastic milk or water jugs, takeout containers with lids, large soda bottles and flower pots.
The container or the lid should let in light. They don’t have to be clear, but at least translucent.
If you use flowerpots or something without a lid, you will have to protect them from mice and chipmunks who will want to eat your seeds. Covering your pots with some kind of wire mesh or hardware cloth, using 1/4 to 1/2-inch holes, should keep them out.
To prepare the pots, first make sure they are clean. If recycling containers that had milk or food, clean them with hot soapy water and rinse well. Use containers that are at least 4 inches deep.
Some people like to create mini greenhouses for their plants and use a container with a lid. That does help protect the seeds from animals, and too much moisture and can keep them from drying out.
If using a lid, you will have to put some holes in for ventilation and so some moisture can get in. If using gallon jugs or soda bottles, leave the lids off the top.
You will also need to add drainage holes to any container without them.
Some containers, like water jugs, need further preparation before use. You will need to cut around the middle of the jug but don’t cut the top of the container all the way off. Marking around the jug can help you see where to cut.
You need to leave a “hinge” to hold the container together. Under the handle works well.
Leave at least 0.5 to 1.5 inches uncut.
Once the container has been planted you can secure the cut section with duct tape. If you like visual guides, do an internet search for “winter seed sowing.”
It will turn up plenty of websites with photos that you can get additional ideas from.
Don’t forget to create labels and label your containers.
Pencil lasts longer outside, marker will fade. I’ve had good luck using acrylic paint pens to make labels which have lasted a year or more.
Label the outside of the container and add a label inside, just in case. Some native plants can actually take up to two years to germinate, so check and make sure your labels stay legible.
Once your container is ready it’s time to plant. Fill the container with about 4 inches of a good soilless seed starting mixture.
Water lightly and allow it to drain.
Follow any seed label directions and sow your seeds on the surface. Spread them evenly across the container.
There should be good contact between the soil and seeds. For seeds that do not need light to germinate, gently cover them with a thin layer of soilless mix.
You can also cover with a thin layer of a coarse sand. This will help keep the seeds from moving if you have to water.
The general rule is to cover them the same thickness as the thickness of the seeds.
Find a spot to put your containers for the winter. You want your containers to get some sun, but you don’t want them to fry in the spring.
The north side of the house is just fine. Don’t place them right under the overhang as you do want them to get some rain.
Wind is a consideration as you don’t want all your work to blow away. Once you have a suitable spot you can forget about them until spring!
The seeds will start to germinate when it is warm enough for them.
Once have seedlings, start to monitor your containers. As the seedlings grow you will need to open the containers on warm days, keep them from drying out and close the containers during the night or on cold days.
The big advantage to winter seed sowing is that your seedlings are going to be hardened off. Once your seedlings are large enough and all danger of frost has passed, they can either be transplanted to the garden or potted into larger containers.
Flowers and vegetables that are frost tolerant or hardy in your area are good choices to try. Annual/biennial flowers to try include poppies, bachelor buttons, alyssum, calendula, love-lies-bleeding (Amaranthus), foxglove, petunia, coreopsis, cosmos, larkspur, dianthus, strawflower, love-in-the-mist, gloriosa daisy and hollyhocks.
Vegetables include beets, lettuce, onions, chives, broccoli, cauliflower, radish, cabbage, chard, carrots, kale, bok choi, and spinach.
Some winter seed growers have noted that vegetables started this way may look a bit wimpy compared to indoor started seeds, but they catch up once planted in the garden.
If purchasing native plant seeds, read up on the germination codes which most vendors will list. Not all native plant seeds need to go through a cold period and can be started in the spring using this method.
Winter seed sowing is also a great family activity and a way to get youth interested in gardening.
Garden Talk will return at noon on Feb. 2 with “Hidcote and Hever — Two English Gardens of Renown.” Take a “trip” with us to England to explore these two wonderful gardens.
Hidcote Manor Garden is often called one of England’s great gardens. The beautiful gardens at Hever Castle have many lovely features.
Garden Talk classes are free, but register at the CCE website events page for your Zoom link or call the office if you plan to attend in person at (585) 343-3040 ext. 101.