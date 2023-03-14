We’ve had several big storms this winter — snow, sleet, freezing rain, and wind are all to be expected, but it can take a toll on landscapes.
Heavy wet snow and freezing rain can take down already weakened trees and limbs. Evergreens such as arborvitae and upright junipers can get so heavy that they just bend to the ground.
As spring approaches, it is a good time to evaluate what damage was done and it is also a good time to do some maintenance.
Approach damaged trees with caution. If there is the potential for personal or property damage from broken or hanging limbs, call your city forestry department or its equivalent — or a reputable tree care company — to remove the hazard.
When evaluating storm damage, you may decide that the work is beyond what you can do. If that is the case, consider hiring a certified arborist.
An arborist can inspect your trees for any issues or hidden damage and can help you decide if the tree should be taken down or if it can be saved.
Immediate repair is recommended even if the preferred pruning time does not coincide with the storm damage. Use proper pruning techniques to minimize damage from cuts.
Pruning cuts should be made just outside the branch collar — the swollen tissue at the base of the branch. This creates a small wound without leaving a stub.
Injuries caused by twisted and broken branches need to be trimmed in such a way that the tree is able to heal the wound as quickly as possible.
Trim loose bark back to where it connects with the solid wood of the stem. A smooth pruning cut will allow new bark to grow over the wound more quickly, while a jagged injury will heal very slowly.
Woody plants can heal wounds themselves, so using pruning paints and sealants is no longer the general recommendation. Oak trees are the exception to the rule to help prevent the spread of oak wilt.
If a tree has severe damage, such as large broken branches, split crotches, torn bark, broken tops, or a split trunk, it might not be worth saving. Major injuries such as these reduce the useful life of a tree.
Wounds provide an opportunity for fungi or insects to attack. Damage to trees may also reduce or destroy their intended function as well as severely disfigure the tree.
Severe splitting of the main trunk, or any injury that results in more than one-third of the bark around the circumference of the trunk being removed, usually places the tree at risk. Larger trees that have had their tops broken are also at risk.
Broken side branches or minor trunk or top injuries do not typically put the tree at risk. A tree with less than half of its branches remaining may not be able to produce enough leaves to nourish the tree through another season.
It is a good idea to consult with a professional arborist who can assess damage to large trees and safely do any needed branch removal.
Trees should never be topped. Topping removes large branches in mature trees which can ultimately lead to the tree dying.
The trees natural shape is destroyed. It does not reduce future storm damage.
If you have to top a tree to keep it at a certain height, you have the wrong tree for that site. Topping leaves behind woody stubs that can become a source of decay and insect entry.
If snow or ice sits on a shrub or small tree for too long, it can bend it to the ground. An evergreen with multiple trunks can open up and lose its shape.
If the plant did not have any limbs break, it should naturally correct itself, but that could take up to a year.
Can you help it along by tying it back together? Resist the temptation. Let it heal on its own.
But next fall, consider taking some preemptive measures to keep it from happening again.
Wrap the tree with burlap or encircle the plant with some kind of soft cord or landscape twine. Remove the material in the spring so that it does not girdle the tree.
If your shrubs have been damaged, most will respond well to pruning and can be rejuvenated. Badly broken limbs can be pruned anytime.
If you aren’t sure if a shrub has suffered damage, you can wait until spring to see if it buds out. Once you can see what parts are growing you can then make your pruning cuts.
Remember that pruning spring flowering shrubs now will reduce or remove this year’s blooms. In the long run, it’s best to repair any damage to the shrub and sacrifice some blooms rather than wait.
Some trees are just more susceptible to breakage during a storm.
Bradford pear is notorious for getting to a certain age and size and then breaking apart in a snow or ice storm. Silver maple is also susceptible to storm damage.
If you have to remove a tree, consider replacing it with a more resistant tree such as black walnut, catalpa, ironwood, hickory, or white oak.
The decision to retain or remove damaged trees depends on the individual situation. Do not be too hasty when deciding to remove a tree.
Assess individual trees to determine the effect the storm had on the survival, longevity, appearance, and function of each tree. Some damage may not be apparent initially.
Proper care can make the difference between saving a tree or having to remove it.
Trees are amazingly resilient and are a valuable natural resource. They provide many benefits to the environment, and they are an important part of our landscape.
HOURS AND PROGRAMMING
Have a gardening question? Master Gardener volunteers are in the office Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon. You can stop in at our CCE office at 420 East Main St. in Batavia, call (595) 343-3040, ext. 127, or e-mail geneseemg@cornell.edu. Visit our CCE web site at genesee.cce.cornell.edu.
Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for our spring “Catch the Gardening Bug” series.
Our first program will be “Creating a Habitat in your Yard” from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 30.
Natural habitat is disappearing at a rapid rate. Wildlife doesn’t just randomly appear in a given area — it is there because of favorable habitat.
If you want to discover how to make your yard more valuable to bees, butterflies, birds, and beneficial insects this program is for you. Join us as we have a conversation about things you can do to make your yard more valuable to your wild neighbors.
Change starts in your backyard. Registration is required due to limited seating. Forms can be picked up at the CCE office or from the website.
The class fee is $10 per person.
Our next Garden Talk will be all about “Starting a Compost Pile” at noon on April 6.
Garden Talk classes are free. Register at the CCE website events page for a Zoom link or call (585) 343-3040 ext. 132 if you plan to attend in person.