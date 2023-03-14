We’ve had several big storms this winter — snow, sleet, freezing rain, and wind are all to be expected, but it can take a toll on landscapes.

Heavy wet snow and freezing rain can take down already weakened trees and limbs. Evergreens such as arborvitae and upright junipers can get so heavy that they just bend to the ground.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1