If you are on social media, you may have heard about the “No Mow May” movement.
The campaign to not mow lawns in May is described as a way to help pollinators. Because flowers and other native plants may be in short supply in early spring, especially in urban and suburban areas, emerging native bees can be hard pressed to find nectar and pollen sources.
The premise of No Mow May is that the flowers/weeds blooming in your lawn during May, can help your neighborhood bees.
No Mow May was started in 2019 by the charity Plantlife. Located in the United Kingdom, which has lost 97 percent of its flower meadows since 1930, the organization wanted to help this habitat come back.
No Mow May was born with the thought that even the smallest grassy patch could help increase flower abundance for pollinators and other insects.
The aim of the U.K. No Mow May campaign is to encourage people to change their mowing routines — specifically to mow less and leave patches of longer grass, even into summer, so native flowers can bloom. Most of their participants mow once every two weeks.
In 2020, Dr. Israel Del Toro, and Dr. Relena Ribbons, introduced the idea to their community in Appleton, Wisc. A total of 435 property owners registered for No Mow May that year.
Based on the data they gathered, they “found that homes that participated in No Mow May had more diverse and abundant flora than regularly mowed green spaces throughout the city. No Mow May homes had three times higher bee richness and five times higher bee abundances than frequently mowed greenspaces.”
They also concluded that “the No Mow May initiative educated and engaged the community on best practices to improve the conservation of urban pollinators in future years.”
The movement continued to spread in 2021. It has now reached Western New York and it may be coming to a neighborhood near you.
Other research has also been conducted on reducing mowing to increase pollinator habitat. A small study done in Massachusetts found 93 species of bees visiting lawn flowers.
They also found that lawns mowed every two or three weeks had the greatest diversity and abundance of bees. Twenty-six bee species were recorded visiting white clover and dandelions in suburban and urban lawns in central Kentucky.
According to the Xerces Society “meta-analyses that looked at results of many studies from Europe and North America found a significant increase in the abundance and species richness of butterflies and bees in less-frequently mowed lawns.”
But this is not a one-size fits all lawns type of initiative. If you love your lawn, have zero weeds, and feel the need to keep your lawn looking fresh mown, No Mow May is not for you.
The point is to encourage the flowers that might be in your lawn to bloom in order to provide pollen and nectar for native bees. If you don’t have dandelions, violets, clover, or self-heal already growing in your lawn, letting it go for a month will just result in a long, shaggy lawn.
Here in Western New York our turf grasses are cool season species, meaning that they do the majority of their growing when the weather is cool and wet — spring and fall.
However, there are sustainable mowing practices that you can follow at home. Based on research done at Cornell University the following tips are recommended for managing lawns.
n Before you start mowing make sure to sharpen those mower blades. Dull blades can increase your fuel usage by 20 percent and it’s not good for the grass either.
n Many people cut their lawns too low so raise the mower height. By raising your mower height even one inch you can reduce mowing frequency by 20 percent.
n Follow the 1/3 third rule when you mow. Never mow more than 1/3 of the blade at one time.
n When you have finished mowing your lawn it should be 3 to 4 inches tall. Mowing too much off can lead to stressed turf which makes it more susceptible to heat stress, plus insect and disease issues.
n Return the clippings to the lawn. As they break down, nutrients are returned to the soil, reducing the amount of fertilizer needed.
Do you have areas that are hard to mow, such as a steep slope or deep ditch? Consider letting the grass grow in those areas if possible.
To improve water quality, create vegetative buffers of 5 to 10 feet where water runs off your property, around drainage ditches, or by streams. This can reduce nutrient pollution and sediment runoff.
Buffers can be mown in the fall to control weeds.
Also eliminate or reduce pesticides applied to the lawn. Only apply them when you have a diagnosed problem and target the pest.
Even organic pesticides can be harmful to pollinators and beneficial insects. Spot treat problem weeds or dig them out by hand rather than treating your whole lawn. This will help the pollinators and our water quality.
If you decide to participate in No Mow May, check with your city or town for local ordinances. Depending on where you live, it can be a violation to have your lawn or allow weeds to grow more than 10 inches tall.
Putting a sign out front can let your neighbors know what you are up to. The Xerces Society has created a printable yard sign that you can download from their website (xerces.org/publications/other/no-mow-may).
Another option would be to mow the front yard for the neighbors but leave your backyard unmown for May. Or leave a strip of lawn unmown to see what happens.
Bees need more than dandelions to prosper. If you want to help pollinators all year long, consider reducing the amount of lawn you have by converting part of it to a garden of native plants, provide natural nesting sites, plant early blooming trees like maple, oak and pussywillow, and reduce insecticide use on your lawn and garden.
Help protect our pollinators year-round.
Hours and programming
Have a gardening question? Master Gardener volunteers are in the office 10 a.m. to noon weekdays.
You can stop by our office in the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County at 420 East Main St. in Batavia, call (585) 343-3040, ext. 127 or e-mail geneseemg@cornell.edu. Visit our website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu.
Our next free Garden Talk is at noon on May 4. It will be “Houseplants 101” with Master Gardener Brandie W.
Houseplants are a great way to decorate and connect with nature indoors. Becoming a proud plant parent isn’t as hard as you think.
The presentation will discuss basic houseplant care, including choosing the right plant, light, watering, fertilizer, when to repot, and more. Attend in-person or register for a Zoom link at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events.
Rain or shine, the Genesee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Spring Garden Gala from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 20. It will take place at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County on 420 East Main St. in Batavia.
The annual plant sale features a variety of perennials, and there will also be a selection of houseplants. It will start promptly at 10 a.m.
For more information call (585) 343-3040, ext. 101.