Western New York is lucky to be blessed with such an agriculturally diverse landscape, including dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and lots in between.
When we buy locally grown food it helps keep our economy strong, as the dollars spent are kept within our local communities. Local farm markets and roadside stands are offering their bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Check out your local farmers’ market to see what’s in-season and fresh. It helps to do a little preparation to make your trip to the farm market more enjoyable.
If the time spent from the market to home is more than one hour, pack an insulated cooler with ice or cold packs. This is especially important for meat, eggs, cheese, and some produce like leafy greens.
Take a supply of reusable tote bags to carry your purchases. Make sure they are clean so you do not contaminate your fresh purchases.
Dress comfortably and for the weather.
Part of the fun is walking around to see what is for sale that day. You never know what you might find.
Farmers’ markets offer a variety of fresh, locally produced fruits, vegetables, bakery items, flowers, meat, and other products in a festive atmosphere. If you take your kids, let them help pick out fruits and vegetables.
Learning about fresh produce teaches children the importance of healthy eating habits. Markets are generally open rain or shine, so be prepared with sunscreen or an umbrella.
Other advice includes:
n Take cash for your purchases, just in case. The market or farmer may not have access to electronic card readers for credit card purchases.
Go prepared so you don’t come home disappointed.
Many markets are set up to accept Electronic Benefit Transfer cards that allow food stamp transactions. Farm markets may also participate in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program for WIC families and seniors.
To be eligible to receive WIC FMNP coupons you must be enrolled in the WIC program. Senior FMNP provides up to $25 in FMNP coupons to low-income seniors in order to buy produce at farm stands, mobile markets, and farmers’ markets.
Coupons are provided by WIC and Office for the Aging to eligible participants.
To find a local WIC agency, call the Growing Up Healthy Hotline, 1 (800) 522-5006. If you are over 60 and interested in the Senior FMNP program, contact your local Office for the Aging, or call the NYS Senior Hotline at 1 (800) 342-9871 to see if you are eligible.
n When visiting a farmers’ market consider shopping early. You’ll find the best selection early in the day and occasionally certain items sell out. Farmers try to bring enough to sell all day, but sometimes Mother Nature has other ideas. On the other hand, if you go just before closing, you might find some good deals even though selection could be limited.
Browse the market before you make any purchases. Look at products in terms of quality and price, don’t buy on just price alone.
After all, the reason you are there is to get freshly picked fruits and vegetables.
If you have a question, ask. Farmers like to talk about their products and their farm.
Farm markets are seasonal so stock up on produce while it is in season. That is when fruits and vegetables are at their peak of ripeness and flavor.
You are most likely to find the best prices when something is abundant. Make plans to freeze, can or dry your purchases when fruits and vegetables are in season.
You’ll appreciate your efforts this winter when you enjoy the flavors of summer in a favorite recipe.
n Plan to go straight home from the farmers market to keep your purchases at peak quality. Run your other errands before the market or save them for another day.
Leaving fresh produce in a hot car will make it wilt. Warm temperatures can cause bacteria to grow decreasing food quality and safety.
Food safety is a shared responsibility. Farmers do their part to make sure the food they sell is safe by following good agricultural practices.
It is up to the consumer to make sure that they handle and store food properly once they purchase it.
Separate meat, eggs, and poultry from other purchases. Keep them in different bags while shopping.
Wash your hands before working with food. Always use a clean cutting board and utensils.
n Thoroughly wash raw fruits and vegetables just before preparing or eating them, not when you bring them home.
Washing produce and then storing it, will cause it to spoil faster, as that will remove the natural protective coating fruits and vegetables have. Do not wash produce with soap or detergent as these can be adsorbed by the produce. Produce should be dried with a clean paper or cloth towel.
When washing greens, separate and individually rinse lettuce and spinach leaves. Peel potatoes, carrots, and other root vegetables, or clean them well with a firm scrub brush under lukewarm running water and pat dry with paper towels.
Most fresh produce has a short shelf life so use it up quickly.
Shopping at the farm markets lets you bring home fruits and vegetables that were picked at their peak, so produce is at its freshest and tastes the best.
Be adventurous and buy something you’ve never had before. You may discover a new favorite food.
Choosing to eat locally is a lifestyle that gives you access to fresh, healthy food. It can also form a relationship with the farmer that produced your food.
The Bounty of Genesee County Buy Local Guide is now available at the Batavia CCE office or online at genesee.cce.cornell.edu. \Our brochure will give you a glimpse into the diversity of agriculture in Genesee County.
