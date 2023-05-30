Last week I wrote about several new annuals for 2023 as well as tips for buying them. Here are some additional new annual flowers your garden center may have ready for you.
n Calibrachoa are trumpet shaped flowers that look like mini petunias. Bright and colorful, they are usually 8 to 10 inches high, love full and partial sun and have bright green foliage.
They can be planted in the ground or in a container, such as a pot, hanging basket or a window box.
There are plenty of new calibrachoas to plant this year starting with Conga calibrachoa series. Diva Orange, Pink Kiss, Purple Star, Rose Improved, White Improved, and Yellow are really eye catching ane vibrant.
Conga calibrachoas are known for their compact and uniform habitat. Better branching and a kaleidoscopic of colors are key attributes.
Another calibrachoa is called Cha-Cha Calibrachoa and it offers large cascading blooms with a trailing habitat. It comes in the rich colors of “new fuschia,” lavender and orange.
New Diva Lavender has lavender white flowers with a yellow center — it’s beautiful. The Cabaret series has solid and bicolor flowers including New Strawberry Parfait, Yellow, New Hit Rose, and New Midnight Kiss.
Midnight Kiss has shimmering purple blooms.
MiniFamous Uno Pink Star has small, hot pink blooms with gold and white stars in the center. Many gardeners love these flowers because they don’t require deadheading and are easy to grow.
They also attract pollinators and bloom from early spring to late fall.
n New coleus for 2023 all have the wow factor, as most coleus do. A sun and shade flower, coleus is easy to grow, and the foliage is bold and beautiful.
Coleus Premium Sun Coral Candy is the first seed coleus to ever win the All-American Selection award.
It has thin, coral colored foliage with serrated leaves that have a green margin on a mounded, cascading habitat. It goes well in the front of a garden border and is perfect in containers.
The judges said it only had minimal discoloration in full sun. Growing conditions — shade, sun, and soil — determine the characteristics.
MicroBlaze coleus Matchsticks has unique coloring of burgundy with green edges and a touch of pink. Micro coleuses are conducive to patio containers or a front garden border.
Coleosaurus Improved is mostly burgundy with lime green edges on the leaves.
TrailBlazer coleus includes New Glory Road and New Road Trip. They are trailing coleus. New Glory Road has intense burgundy and red leaves with green edges and New Road Trip has tricolor leaves with a pink center.
Stained Glassworks Velvet has bicolored foliage with lime green in the middle and maroon edging.
Coleuses have square stems. They like rich, moist, and well-drained soil, have an upright habitat and are 6 to 36 inches high and wide.
Most importantly, coleus give your garden rich color all season long.
n A classic garden annual, zonal geraniums are a relative of perennial geraniums. They have round or kidney shaped foliage with markings of dark green or burgundy on the leaves.
Plus they have square stems and are tall and sturdy. They come in bright shades of pink, lavender, salmon, orange, and of course red.
Presto zonal geranium has New Pink Improved, New Pink+Eye Improved and New Salmon. Better branching is a key attribute and as the literature says more “flower power.”
Dynamo zonal geranium has New Purple Improved, New Scarlet Improved, and New Violet Improved. All with the same thing — more flowers with better branching. Galaxy zonal geranium has ‘superior’ garden performance and has a new color, New Orange.
Focus ivy geranium has dark leaves, is compact and very colorful. Ivy geraniums look great in window boxes, hanging baskets and hayracks.
n Gomphrena Pinata and QIS Carrmine are both new this year. The common name for these flowers is Globe Amaranth.
I happen to like this plant very much because of its colors, texture, and shape. It has an upright habitat, is heat and drought tolerant and blooms all summer long.
They love full sun and are about 20 to 24 inches high.
Pinata has hot pink flowers and gold striped leaves and QIS Carmine is rose colored. The latter is a FleuroSelect Award winner.
Gomphrena is mostly used in the landscape but can be used in containers. It is a very versatile plant which can also be dried for wreathes or flower arrangements.
n Glimmer double impatiens is highly resistant to downy mildew.
It has rose-like, double blooms and is available in an abundance of colors — New Appleblossom, New Bright Red, New Burgundy, New Dark Red, New Hot Pink, New Salmon, and New White.
It is easy to grow and likes shade to partial sun. It has a mounded form and is 10 to 16 inches high.
SunPatients compact impatiens like sun and partial shade. There is New Lavender Splash and New Classic White.
Proven Winners has a SunPatiens Compact Orchid Blush and Compact Pink Blush. They all have a mounded habitat with green foliage.
They are a dream to have in your garden because they are easy to maintain and don’t need deadheading.
Finally, the New Rose Beacon series impatiens has high resistance to downy mildew and works well as a bedding plant.
I’ve hardly scratched the surface of new annual plant selections for 2023. So head out and find those plants that will make a statement in your garden.
There are loads of new, beautiful plants that you are sure to love.
Remember that new annuals might not be available during the first year at your favorite garden center. You can always call to see if they have any of the plants listed in both articles.
Happy shopping and planting!
Hours and programming
Have a gardening question? Master Gardener volunteers are in the office 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. You can stop in at our CCE office at 420 East Main Street, Batavia.
The Master Gardeners can be reached by calling (585) 343-3040, ext. 127, or emailing geneseemg@cornell.edu. Visit our website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu.
Attend our next Garden Talk, “A Summer Palette of Native Plants for Monarch Butterflies,” at noon on Thursday.
What flowers, especially native plants, can you grow in your garden from early summer to early fall? Learn what plants will help provide much needed nectar corridors for monarchs to travel safely and produce their next generation.
Garden Talk programs are free. You may attend in person at the CCE office or via Zoom. Register for the Zoom link at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events.