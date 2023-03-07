According to the calendar, spring is just a few weeks away.
The weather may or may not act like it. You just never know with March, but as we move toward spring, now is a good time to start thinking about what changes you’d like to make to existing gardens.
If you are tired of mulching your garden beds every year, adding a groundcover can reduce the need for mulch. Native sedges might be just the thing.
Native sedges are often overlooked, but they add texture, height and color — many are evergreen — to the garden. They are relatively low maintenance, they tend to be deer resistant, and they provide ecosystem support to many native insects, birds, and animals.
Many people are not familiar with sedges. What exactly is a sedge?
They look a lot like grasses and some are even used as turf substitutes, especially in shady areas.
Botanically, they are different. There is a rhyme that many students learn to help identify them: “Sedges have edges, Rushes are round, Grasses are hollow, straight to the ground.”
This refers to the stems of sedge plants. You can feel the three edges on a sedge stem as you turn it in your fingers.
The Carex genus is one of the largest in the plant kingdom. There are more than 600 species native to North America.
Sedges are pretty versatile and you can find them growing out in nature in a variety of habitats from swamps to dry shade.
When picking your sedge, match it to your site conditions. Some sedges will tolerate a variety of soil and moisture conditions while others have very specific needs.
Many sedges love shade, but there are also some that do just fine in the sun. Like other plants in your garden, pick the “right plant for the right place.”
Sedge plants form either tufts or dense clumps and most spread by rhizomes, or underground stems. They can range in height from several inches to 3 feet tall. Their leaves can be arching, spiky or mounding.
Most will have some kind of inconspicuous tan flower in the spring. You might not even notice them.
Some will form interesting seed heads later in the season.
Native plants play an important role in supporting local ecosystems and sedges do their part. They help support native insects and some are host plants for caterpillars.
The seeds are eaten by birds and other small animals. Birds might even use the thin blades of foliage to line their nests.
In the garden and landscape, sedges can be used as groundcovers, under trees instead of lawn, as accent plants, to line a path, in rain gardens, under shrubs or to fill gaps in the garden. You can even add them to a container garden.
Here are a few perennial sedges that would be a nice addition:
n Rosy Sedge or Curly Wood Sedge (Carex rosea) has very narrow, fine leaves that form a dense clump. The star-shaped, greenish yellow seedheads have a slight rose tint, hence the name rosy sedge.
It can tolerate dry to wet soils in full shade to part shade. It has a mature height and width of about 1 foot.
The leaves will turn yellow in the fall.
n Pennsylvania sedge (Carex pennsylvanica) is frequently touted as a good lawn substitute for under trees. It does well in dry shade and is resistant to deer nibbling on it.
It does not grow well from seed because it is slow to germinate. That can limit its use as a lawn substitute because it needs to be grown from plugs or potted plants.
You can divide it and add to your planting in spring or fall. It has a flowing, fountain-like habit.
If you choose to let it grow it will top out at around 6 to 8 inches. Or you can mow it to 4 inches several times a year if you want a neater look.
If there is winter burn you can cut it back in the spring before new growth starts. Creeping rhizomes help it to form dense mats that keep weeds out.
Some Skipper butterfly caterpillars use it as a host plant. The seeds are eaten by several native sparrows, the eastern towhee, and wild turkey.
n Palm Sedge (Carex muskingumensis) is one that I would like to add to my garden because of its interesting shape.
The 8-inch long, glossy, green leaves branch out from the main stem, giving it the look of a miniature palm tree. But it requires medium-to-wet soils in full sun to part shade, which I cannot supply it with.
If you have clay soils, it is a good choice for a groundcover.
Plants grow to about 2 feet tall and will flop over in too much shade. The foliage turns yellow after a frost and plants can be cut down in the winter or early spring.
It is deer resistant and a host plant for several Satyr butterfly caterpillars.
When properly sited in the garden, native sedges don’t need a lot of maintenance. Maybe an annual haircut to tidy them up or remove older leaves in the spring. Leave the evergreen sedges for winter interest.
Some of the clump forming sedges may start to die out in the center as they get older, but they can be lifted and split.
Sedges can be planted in spring or fall when they are actively growing, and they can be divided then too. Most sedges will spread slowly over time and are not overly aggressive in the garden.
New plantings should be watered their first season until they are established. Once established, sedges tend to be a low maintenance plant.
There are also two weeds with sedge in their common name that you do not want in your garden.
Yellow nutsedge (Cyperus escuelentus) and purple nutsedge (Cyperus rotundus) are noxious weeds that are difficult to control. They form tubers underground which is how they spread.
Notice that they are in a different genus — Cyperus and not Carex.
Native sedges might not be available at all garden centers, but they are gaining popularity. Add them to power-up your garden.
There’s no substitute for native plants when it comes to supporting native wildlife.
