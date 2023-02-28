If you are looking for an inexpensive way to add trees or shrubs to your property, check out your local Soil and Water Conservation District.
Many of those agencies conduct tree and shrub sales during the winter for spring delivery. They generally offer a variety of bare root deciduous and evergreen seedlings to be used for conservation purposes.
These seedlings provide landowners with an economical way to create suitable wildlife habitat, reforest land, prevent soil erosion, and establish windbreaks.
If you are not familiar with the program, there are some things you need to know: Orders are filled on a first come, first served basis. Seedlings must be ordered in bundles as listed.
If you have a smaller property, five-count bundles are doable. Some seedlings are only offered in larger bundles, so you might have to find a couple of friends to share a bundle with. Trees and shrubs are bare root, which means they’re not in pots.
Each county runs its own program so plant selections will vary. You have to pick the plants up at a designated time and place in April.
Conservation packets may also be available which have a mixture of trees and shrubs for specific uses such as windbreaks, wet areas or for creating wildlife habitat. The Genesee County SWCD also offers wildflower and cover crop seeds.
This year I noticed that Genesee County SWCD had bundles of five for their smaller trees and shrubs. That’s a perfect number for me, as I am running out of room.
I was also happy to see that most of the shrubs being offered are native plants. I ended up ordering Silky Dogwood and American Hazelnut as they are both good bird habitat shrubs, host plants for caterpillars and can tolerate some shade.
n American Hazelnut (Corylus americana), also called American Filbert, can thrive in a wide range of soil and moisture conditions, but it does best in well drained, loamy soils in full sun to part shade. A medium to fast growing shrub it will grow 8 to 15 feet tall.
It has good fall color as the green leaves turn to yellow and copper. It has a central stem and will send up multiple stems eventually making a nice thicket, which will provide excellent nesting habitat for many songbirds.
They also make good windbreaks and hedgerows. The flowers are wind pollinated.
You will get more nuts if you have three to five bushes to ensure cross pollination, since they are not self-fertile. The nuts are edible, but you will have to harvest them before the squirrels, chipmunks, turkeys, woodpeckers, and blue jays find them.
It is a caterpillar host plant for 140 species of butterflies and moths, including Cecropia silk moth, Luna moth, and several Sphinx moths.
Protect new plants as the leaves and twigs are attractive to deer and rabbits. Do not plant near the road, since hazelnut is not salt tolerant.
Plants are hardy to zone 4.
n Silky Dogwood (Cornus amomum) gets its name from the fact that the undersides of the leaves and the twigs have silky hairs. It is also called the Swamp Dogwood since it grows in wetlands, along streams, ponds and swamps.
It prefers well-drained medium to wet, slightly acidic soils. It would be a good choice for a rain garden or wet spot in the yard.
It can tolerate shade but will probably bloom better in full sun. Another multi-stemmed shrub, it can grow 6 to 12 feet tall and wide.
This is not an overly ornamental shrub so it would be best for a naturalized area, not a prominent garden. It is good for erosion control.
Creamy white flowers appear in late spring and are attractive to pollinators and butterflies. A total of 129 species of butterflies and moths use the Dogwood family as a caterpillar host plant including the Io and Polyphemus moths and the spring/summer Azure butterflies.
During late summer, the blue berries, also known as drupes, ripen and are eaten by a variety of songbirds and mammals.
Silky Dogwood can grow near black walnut trees and tolerates drought and compacted soils. Protect new plants from deer browse.
It is hardy to zone 5.
n American Witch Hazel (Hamamelis virginiana) is an understory tree in the woodlands of the eastern U.S.
It grows best in rich, moist, acidic soil in part shade. It can tolerate clay soils and poor drainage.
Plants are multi-stemmed, with a spreading vase shape, growing up to 15 feet tall.
If you have a witch hazel that only blooms in the spring, it is most likely a variety of one of the Asian witch hazel species. American Witch Hazel begins blooming in October.
Plants do not start to bloom until they are 6 years old. The fringed yellow flowers have a spicey scent and are pollinated by small bees and flies.
They are also pollinated by several “winter” moths (Eupsilia species) which are out on cold nights.
American Witch Hazel is an important host plant for the caterpillars of 68 species of butterflies and moths. It is said to be deer and rabbit resistant.
You will get some fall color as the leaves turn a bright yellow to bronze color. It is hardy to zone 3.
n American elderberry (Sambucus canadensis) is probably best known for its edible purple berries that ripen in late summer, staining fingers that pluck them off the stems to make delicious pies and wine. The fragrant, creamy white flowers bloom on second-year wood in June.
The flat-topped clusters of flowers are attractive to butterflies and bees. If you want to collect the berries for yourself, you have to beat out the birds for them.
It is a host plant to 37 species of butterflies and moths. Plants can grow 8 to 10 feet tall.
It does best in full sun to part shade. It prefers wet but well-drained, slightly acidic soils.
It is hardy to zone 3.
Contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District to see what they offer and for more information about their programs. Both Genesee and Orleans SWCD tree and shrub orders are due March 10.
