It’s time to think about our gardens and plans for spring and summer.
So, let’s do some research into the latest annuals that are being offered this year — or next — and get to the nurseries with a game plan in mind. But before you go to the garden center, make sure you prepare to get the best plants for your dollar.
Be sure that the plants are labeled with the name, growing zone, and instructions for planting. Sun, partial sun, shade, soil conditions, and spacing recommendations are the key attributes to look for on the labels.
Be certain that the containers are free from debris and not too wet or dried out. Ensure you are purchasing healthy plants with great foliage and strong roots.
Make sure that buds are plentiful, root systems and foliage are branching and vibrant. Look for whitish roots — they should never be brown or spongy or root-bound plants.
Don’t try to buy plants in full bloom, instead purchase plants with buds that are on the cusp of blooming. And finally, compare plants by placing them side by side and always choose the healthier version of the plant.
The should be free from pests and diseases. Holes and blacks spots could be a sign of real problems.
n Let’s start with my new favorite flower, Antirrhinum majus, commonly known as Snapdragon. They come in an array of rich colors, have green foliage with sturdy stems, upright habitat and are very fragrant.
They work well in your garden, as a border plant, as well as in containers.
Snapdragons are a remarkable pollinator plant as they attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds to the garden. Snapdragons are comfortable in full sun and well-drained soil.
The hottest snapdragons for this year are really colorful and unique.
“Potomac Appleblossom” is a very tall plant at 30 to 48 inches, with stunning white blossom with a pink “snap” that blooms from June to September. Another is “Cool Orange” that is just stunning and is being called an autumn sunset.
Cool Orange has bright orange blooms, and the undersides have a rosy hue. It is a tall plant at 18 to 36 inches and if you pinch the young plants, all the better as it helps with vertical growth.
It blooms from June to October.
Snapdragon “DoubleShot Orange Bicolor” is a double flowered orange bicolor. It is 18 to 36 inches tall and rather striking.
Snapdragons may be prone to aphids. Use a heavy stream of water to eliminate them.
Snapdragons are deer-resistant, need deadheading and surprisingly, edible for humans. They taste bitter if you are so inclined, try some in salads, desserts, and beverages.
n Celosia is a unique plant that has unusual flowers.
It is sometimes called “wool flower” or “cockscomb” and is a member of the amaranth family. It has an upright habitat, can grow up to 2 feet and the plants are known for a specific texture.
They can include– plume — think “feathers” — along with wheat and cockscombs. It likes sun and well-drained soils.
New for this year are Twisted Celosia and Floriosa.
Floriosa flowers from April through October and has green leaves and is available in orange, purple, red, and yellow. There is a dark leaf version in red/bronze too.
It is 10 to 14 inches in height, and likes full and partial sun.
“Twisted Red” is quite unusual. It reminds me of a human brain. Deadheading encourages more growth.
Celosia is a landscape or container plant. It would look attractive in a cut flower arrangement, and it can also be dried.
It likes sun and good, well-drained soil. It also comes in “Twisted Dark Orange Improved,” “Purple” and “Improved Yellow” varieties.
Aphids and spider mites are the main pests of Celosia. I’m sure you will like Celosia if you try it in your garden.
n Lantana is another favorite annual that goes well in the landscape border, a filler in a container, hanging baskets, as well as mass plantings. They need at least 6 hours of sun and are 15 to 26 inches in height.
Who doesn’t like the mounded dark green foliage with multiple florets which simply stuns?
Lantana “Landmark Rose Glow” have flower clusters that are pink and yellow — more like lemon.
“Little Lucky” Lantana comes in many colors. They include “New Lavender” and “New White.”
The Shamrock Series has “New Butterscotch” and “New Peach Improved.”
Another new Lantana called “Luscious Basket Tangelo” has orange and yellow multi-colored flowers. Resistant to heat and drought tolerant are great attributes of this plant, especially in the heat of summer.
Pollinators love them too. On the other hand, deer don’t like them.
Trimming the branches promotes more flowers. When you plant Lantana, you will have non-stop blooms all season long.
n You can’t talk about annual flowers without mentioning petunias.
Petunias are bright and colorful posies with funnel-shaped flowers that like full sun and average soil. They bloom in spring and last into fall and have a cascading, spreading bushy form.
New in 2023 are petunias with very unique markings, such as petunia Headliner “Blueberry Swirl” that has alternating bands of white and blue-violet flowers.
The grower says that “the flowers give the impression of ice cream streaked with bright juice of wild blueberries.”
Blueberry Swirl can tolerate heat and doesn’t require deadheading. Petunia ColorRush “Pink Star” has creamy stars and dark eyes with hot pink blossoms with medium green foliage and is another petunia that doesn’t require deadheading.
Easy Wave “Sky Blue” petunia enjoys an improved plant and is deer resistant. CannonBall petunias are uniform and compact in habitat.
“New Coral” and “New Burgundy Star” are enriched colors. These CannonBall varieties have a compact habitat.
CannonBall has a bunch of new varieties such as “Blue Vein,” “Blueberries and Cream,” and more.
The last petunia to talk about for 2023 is SureShot petunia. It has an abundance of new, very pretty colors.
This list is not all encompassing for sure. Note that smaller varieties of petunias don’t have to be deadheaded.
Petunias are great for hanging baskets, containers, and bedding plants. Cutting back petunias over the hot summer months encourages blooms if the plants get leggy.
n Bracteantha bracteatum is commonly known as strawflower.
“Granvia” is a large sized strawflower that is twice the size of regular strawflowers. It is 18 to 30 inches high, and it spreads about 18 to 24 inches wide. Called “Peachy Keen,” it is a peach color that looks fantastic as a bedding plant or a large container.
This flower likes full sun and has blossoms from spring to fall and the best part about it. It can be dried to make wreaths or flower arrangements after the season.
White Flower Farm has a strawflower called “Bracteantha Cottage Bronze.” It likes full sun and is 10 to 14 inches high.
It is deer resistant, and it is disease resistant too. It has burgundy bronze flowers with a golden eye.
It flowers all season long and is a bedding plant but looks bright and beautiful in containers. It too can be dried.
Strawflowers do need to be deadheaded.
Next week we’ll explore even more new annuals for this growing season.
