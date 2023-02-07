Gardeners can happily while away the winter looking through seed catalogs.
If you plan to start your own vegetables from seed, think about finalizing your order. You don’t want to miss out on a new or popular variety that sells out.
Although everyone has their favorite standby, try something different, or look for varieties that have good disease resistance.
The All-America Selections are also good choices as they have completed trials across the country and are top performers in their categories.
Here are a selection of 2023 AAS vegetable winners and other new (or new to you) introductions to try:
n Tomato ‘Zenzei’ is a Roma tomato hybrid that is early-maturing and high-yielding. Fruit ripens 70 to 80 days from transplanting.
This meaty, plum tomato is perfect for freezing and canning.
Zenzei is disease resistant, being less prone to blossom end rot issues than some Roma types. It shows high disease resistance to tomato mosaic virus, fusarium wilt and verticillium wilt and intermediate resistance to powdery mildew and root-knot nematodes.
Stake plants or provide a cage but there is no need to prune.
Judges noted that the “compact and tidy plant does not impact yield negatively” and it is a “great plant for smaller gardens.”
n If cuteness is a reason to grow a vegetable, then try kabocha squash ‘Sweet Jade’ F1.
Kabocha squash are a type of Japanese winter squash, also called Japanese squash or Japanese pumpkin. They are known for their sweet flavor and are good to roast, stuff, steam, or puree.
“Sweet Jade” is a single-serving-sized squash with each fruit weighing between 1 to 2 pounds. The deep orange flesh is dry, yet sweet and very flavorful.
There an estimated 100 days to harvest if sowing seed directly in the garden.
n Two peppers made the AAS this year.
Pepper cayenne “Wildcat” F1 has extra-large, 2-to-3-ounce fruits with nice thick, fleshy walls. The 8-inch fruits are straighter than traditional cayenne peppers and have a smoky flavor and peppery sweetness.
They are rated on the mild side at 500 to 1,500 Scoville units.
Pepper jalapeno ‘San Joaquin’ F1 is a bit hotter at 2,500 to 6,000 Scoville units. It is a determinate pepper that sets most of its fruit in a short space of time so most of the fruits ripen together, which is great for canning.
Each plant will produce around 50 peppers per plant. You can harvest them when they are green or leave them on the plant longer to turn red.
n “Lemon Boy Plus” F1 is a yellow beefsteak tomato. The sweet, tangy fruits weigh 5 to 7 ounces.
This is a high-yielding variety with good firmness. It has a high resistance to fusarium wilt, gray leaf spot, tomato mosaic virus and verticillium wilt.
Plants are indeterminate, so expect fruit to ripen over an extended period of time. There are an estimated 75 to 80 days to harvest.
n Can’t get your kids to eat broccoli? What if it was purple?
“Burgundy” broccoli is the first-ever whole head purple sprouting broccoli. It has beautiful purple buds and even has purple-green stems.
It has abundant tender side-shoots. After you harvest, more shoots appear.
Florets are 2 to 4 inches across.
“Burgundy” is very uniform and holds the purple color well. Wouldn’t it look great on a summer veggie tray?
n How about a basil that grows more columnar?
Everleaf “Emerald Towers” and Everleaf “Thai Towers” do just that.
The columnar habit makes these basil plants ideal to grow in patio pots, raised beds, small garden spaces or even in hydroponics. The dark green, glossy leaves of “Emerald Towers” have a traditional Genovese flavor. It flowers late in the season, which means a huge harvest of leaves throughout the summer. Plants can reach 36 inches tall, and they are resistant to downy mildew and fusarium.
Everleaf “Thai Towers” has an aromatic licorice flavor. The purple stems and dark green leaves make this an attractive plant for the garden.
n “Summer Dance” is a Japanese burpless cucumber with high resistance to downy and powdery mildew. It is also tolerant to heat stress.
The glossy, dark green fruits grow 8 to 12 inches long and are only 1 inch wide. Fruits are crisp with a sweet, mild flavor.
No need to peel as they have a thin skin. Expect a high yield from its many lateral vines.
There are an estimated 65 to 70 days to maturity.
n “Mini-Me” F1 is a snack sized cucumber that has 2 to 3-inch-long spineless fruits.
An early variety, it has a mild, slightly sweet flavor and a thin, smooth skin. Plants have intermediate resistance to cucumber mosaic virus, downy mildew, and powdery mildew.
Parthenocarpic plants are extremely productive, setting two to five fruit per node. The smooth skin doesn’t need to be peeled making it the perfect snacking cucumber or add it to your lunch bag.
There are an estimated 45 days to maturity.
n A South Asian delicacy, the red Rat’s Tail Radish is an heirloom vegetable. It is also called spicy bean or aerial radish.
It is not grown for its roots but for the tender, crisp, purplish seed pods.
Easy to grow plants produce lots of lightly spicy pods. Pick pods when they are tender and young, about 5 to 6 inches long, otherwise they get woody and hard to chew.
Plants will continue to produce even in hot weather.
A frost-tolerant annual, it will not produce pods when temperatures fall below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Pods can be eaten raw, cooked, or pickled.
There are an estimated 50 days to maturity.
Catalogs and ordering online give you such a variety of seeds to choose from. Look for disease resistance if you’ve had certain problems, try something totally new or go for an heirloom so you can save your own seeds.
Be sure to get those orders in soon, so you don’t miss out.
Hours and programming
Have a gardening question?
Master Gardener volunteers are in the office Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon. You can stop in at our CCE office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia, call (585) 343-3040, ext. 127, or email them.
Visit our CCE website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu or like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/CCEofGenesee.
Our next Garden Talk will be all about “Kitchen Gardens” at noon on March 2.
Kitchen gardens have been around for as long as humans have lived in communities. And no, they are not gardens in your kitchen.
Join us to find out a little history, a little design, what exactly is a kitchen garden, and what can be planted in yours.
Garden Talk classes are free, but those interested are asked to register for their Zoom link at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events or call the office at (585) 343-3040 ext. 132 if they plan to attend in person.