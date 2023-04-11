Pruning is probably the most intimidating task that gardeners face.
It’s fear of the unknown: What should I cut off? How should I do it? When is the best time to prune? If I screw up, am I going to kill my plant?
If you make a mistake with a pair of pruning shears or loppers, it’s unlikely you will kill your plant. You may disfigure it for a while, but it will grow back. Pruning is a good springtime chore for when you want to get outside and do “something” in the garden, but you shouldn’t be walking through your beds and it’s still a little early for other maintenance chores.
Why prune?
Pruning helps keep trees and shrubs healthy. It’s an opportunity to remove dead, diseased or damaged limbs.
Now that the snow is gone, you can see broken branches that need to be removed.
Pruning is also used to shape plants, create proper structure and maintain size. However, don’t expect to be able to keep a plant 3 or 4 feet tall with pruning if it wants to be 20 feet tall.
Look for a plant that better fits that site. Multi-stemmed shrubs can benefit from removing older stems to encourage new growth from the roots.
If you aren’t sure when to prune shrubs, an easy rule of thumb is prune spring flowering shrubs after they bloom, other shrubs can be pruned in the spring before growth starts. An advantage to spring pruning is that it allows wounds to heal quickly.
Cuts should be made so that you are cutting back to a larger branch or in the case of smaller branches, cut to a bud that is pointed outward. This will send the new growth out and not toward the center of the plant.
Put the hedge trimmers away. Shearing is not pruning, and they should only be used on hedges.
Pruning isn’t just for trees and shrubs. There are a few perennials that overwinter better if you leave them standing up in the fall and prune them back in the spring.
Some of these plants can get stems that become woody and might be classified as “subshrubs.” This would include butterfly bush, lavender, Russian sage, Montauk daisy, lavender cotton, and chrysanthemums.
Many gardeners like to leave their ornamental grasses up in the fall for winter interest.
Cool-season grasses put on most of their growth in spring and again in the fall. They can be cut back early in the spring, leaving about a third of the plant.
Warm season grasses, which includes many native grasses, should be cut back before new growth starts. Cut them to within a few inches of the ground and try to remove any old stubble.
Tall grasses can be tied in a bundle for easier handling.
Dried grass blades are a great resource for nesting birds, so find a spot where you can leave some for the birds to use or add them to your compost pile. Also keep an eye out in your native grasses for overwintering insects that might still be hibernating.
If your clematis is a tangle of stems, it’s probably time to give it a haircut. Dead stems can be cut to the ground.
Clematis can be a little tricky because when you prune is determined by what “group” it belongs to.
Group 1 clematis bloom on old wood — created flower buds last year — and should be pruned right after they flower. These are spring flowering, and blooms tend to be smaller and include the species Clematis montana and C. alpina.
Group 2 are the fancy, large-flowered hybrids, like “Nelly Moser,” that flower around June and have a second flush later in the season. This group produces their first blooms on old wood and the second round on new growth.
You can prune lightly in the spring as you start to see buds swell. Prune just above the buds. After the first flush you can also prune to encourage more new growth and flowers.
Group 3 blooms only on new wood and can be cut to within a foot of the ground in the spring. They can also be cut back in the fall to get rid of the mess.
If your group 3 clematis are trained to grow up a pergola or arbor, consider pruning them to 3 or 4 feet off the ground. They will fill in faster.
If you still aren’t sure about what group you have, and it’s been years since they were pruned, and you have a mess of stems, take a chance and cut them down now. Thin out the stems and retrain them up the trellis.
You might lose a year of blooms but the clematis will look better next year. Clematis are also heavy feeders, so if you aren’t getting many blooms, fertilize around the base with a slow-release fertilizer.
Hydrangeas are also confusing when to prune because it depends on the species and when they set their flower buds.
Oakleaf (H. quercifolia) hydrangea are known for their big, cone-shaped, showy flowers. They usually don’t need much pruning.
Oakleaf bloom on old wood, so if you need to shape it, prune after it finishes flowering.
Bigleaf hydrangea (H. macrophylla), which includes the pink and blue flowering varieties, also set flower buds last year. Pruning in the spring will remove blooms.
Those should also be pruned after flowering.
Hydrangeas that bloom on new growth are pruned in the spring. This would include the Hydrangea paniculata cultivars, like “Limelight” and the H. arborescens varieties.
Proven Winners recommend pruning H. arborescens “Incrediball” by cutting “the entire plant back by about one-third its total height each spring, just as the new growth begins to emerge on stems. This serves to build up a strong, supportive, woody base while also encouraging abundant new growth for plenty of flowers.”
It takes nerves of steel to prune that much off a shrub.
The Genesee County Master Gardeners invite you to a free presentation at 6:30 p.m. April 24 on the “History of the Batavia Community Garden. The program will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on 300 East Main St. in Batavia.
The Batavia Community Garden opened for its first season in the summer of 2013. Its goal was to provide city residents with space to grow fresh produce in community with other gardeners.
Just as the garden’s number of plots has grown, so too has the garden’s service area. In 2022 all residents of Genesee County became eligible to rent a garden bed.
It’s been 10 wonderful years of growing our garden and our community.
Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for our last program in the spring Catch the Gardening Bug series. We still have seats for “Wonderful Sunflowers” on April 27.
All programs start at 6 p.m. Registration is required as seating is limited.
Forms can be picked up at the CCE office or from our website. The fee for each class is $10 per person.
The Spring Gala is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20.