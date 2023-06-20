June is Perennial Month and this week has been declared National Pollinator Week.
For beginners and avid gardeners, adding these plants provides opportunities to create beautiful gardens that benefit monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus), bees and other beneficial insects.
The use of perennials, especially native plants, is gaining interest and favor. Native perennial plants are not only beautiful and last for years, but they may also require less maintenance.
They also serve as host and nectar plants for many butterflies, including monarchs. Pollinator plants support the entire food chain from butterflies to humans.
Do you recall when milkweed was common in Western New York?
Milkweed has diminished and all but disappeared due to development of open land, increased pesticide use, changes in agricultural practices and being crowded out by non-native plants. This has occurred along the entire 3,000-mile flyway that monarchs use for their annual migration to and from summer breeding grounds in the US and Canada to Mexico where they overwinter.
There has been a steep decline in monarch populations and they are now teetering on extinction.
In 2022, the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the monarch butterfly endangered. The US Fish and Wildlife Service is considering the same.
Gardeners can help by creating friendly gardens consisting of host plants and nectar plants, especially native plants.
Adult female monarch butterflies lay their eggs on milkweed. The leaves of the milkweed are the only source of food for monarch caterpillars.
Thus, no milkweed, no monarchs.
Fortunately, milkweed can be added to even urban gardens as a “host” for monarch eggs and caterpillars. Adding other native perennials that bloom in succession, or continuously, from early summer through mid-fall will provide a source of highly nutritious nectar needed as food for adult monarch butterflies.
Not only will they add to the beauty of your landscape, but they will also support many other pollinators that, like monarchs, are rapidly declining in number.
All of this sounds very serious, and it is, but gardens filled with flowers for monarchs provide opportunities for having fun and being creative while also helping to reverse the decline of the monarch butterfly.
What plants should you add?
Well, much of it is up to you and your own gardening taste. Keeping a few simple things in mind, it can easily be accomplished.
Like humans, monarch butterflies have favorite colors, which are red, pink, orange and purple. They also prefer flowers that have flat tops that serve as good landing pads.
They need a nutritious diet and nectar provided by native plants provides the best nutrients.
Studies have shown monarchs are attracted to areas where there are large blocks or drifts of flowers in sunny areas. It is not surprising, the number of monarchs attracted to an area goes up significantly when milkweed, the host plant for its caterpillars, is planted near nectar plants needed as food by the adults.
Your situation will dictate the number of plants you can add. You can plant a window box or container, add a new garden or begin to add milkweed and other native plants to existing flower beds.
Monarch Watch, a research and advocacy organization for monarchs, suggests 100 square feet is the minimum, but monarchs are happy to visit window boxes and containers for a snack.
Milkweed is the only source of food for monarch caterpillars. Five varieties can be found in Western New York: Common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca), butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), swamp or red milkweed (Asclepias incarnata), whorled milkweed (Asclepias verticillata) and poke milkweed (Asclepias exaltata).
They differ in height, flowers and site requirements.
Of these, the butterfly weed is a good choice for the garden. Due to its compact size and long period of abundant bright orange blossoms, it fits in well into urban or more formal spaces.
Common milkweed, which is gangly and whose leaves will be consumed by monarch caterpillars, can successfully be planted in the back of a border, the center of an island or someplace where it has room to roam. When carefully placed, it does not detract from the beauty of an area filled with other native plants.
Those other plants can include bee balm, black-eyed Susan, blazing stars, purple coneflower, lanceleaf coreopsis, goldenrod, Joe Pye weed, New England aster, phlox and sneezeweed.
Choose plants that bloom continuously or successively to ensure a continuous banquet of nectar for the adults from early summer to mid-fall. Different varieties of phlox bloom early, mid and late summer.
Black-eyed Susan begins blooming in July, while New England asters and goldenrod, which are available in a variety of heights and forms, begin to bloom as summer wanes. Rely upon coreopsis and bee balm to bloom almost continuously through summer and even into fall, if you deadhead them.
To ensure that you will have nectar for the monarchs and continuous color to delight you, add annuals that monarchs like, such as cosmos, French marigold, salvia, spider flower, Mexican sunflower, and zinnias.
Finally, monarch friendly gardens need to be pesticide-free because pesticides will kill the monarch and other pollinators that you have worked so hard to attract and help. Embrace the fact that milkweed leaves — and other plants — that have been munched on, or completely eaten, are a sign of success to be celebrated and not as a problem that needs solving.
