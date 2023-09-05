Do any of your plants have white spots or blotches on the tops of leaves?
Chances are it is powdery mildew. This disease affects a wide range of plants, including trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, and vegetable plants.
There are numerous species of powdery mildew — possibly thousands. In most cases, each species only attacks a specific type of plant.
This means that the powdery mildew on your phlox is not likely to spread to your pumpkins.
Powdery mildew is a fungus and needs living plant tissue to grow. It flourishes in humid conditions but oddly enough, it does not do well if rain or irrigation keep the leaves wet.
It will do well under warm conditions as the pathogen does not need water to get established.
You might first notice a few white, powdery looking spots on leaves — top or bottom — along with shoots, flowers and even fruit. Gradually the white spots turn into a large white mass taking over whole leaves.
One exception is the powdery mildew that affects tomatoes, peppers, onions, and artichokes — it does not have much powdery growth but has yellow spots.
Spores are produced throughout the growing season whenever conditions are favorable and are spread by the wind. Warm daytime temperatures with cool night temperatures can increase its occurrence.
Plants in the shade are also more susceptible as the spores are sensitive to direct sunlight.
How does powdery mildew affect plants? Typically, leaves that are infected turn yellow and may become distorted or twisted. Leaves usually die and fall off.
You may see leaves start to die and fall off from the bottom of stems and work its way up as the season progresses. Shoots, buds, and flowers can become infected.
Buds may not open while stems and flowers may be deformed. While powdery mildew is unattractive on your plants, it is rarely fatal.
However, recurrent infections can weaken plants and reduce flowering.
Powdery mildew on vegetables can result in shorter production time, reduced yields, and flavorless fruit. If plants lose too many leaves, vegetables can become sunburned.
Trees and shrubs are also affected by powdery mildew.
Usually, it is worse on new leaves and shoots. Normally it will not cause severe damage to tree health.
Conditions that affect the severity of the disease include the general health and vigor of the plant plus its age.
A popular tree that is being hit with powdery mildew this summer is the “Crimson King” Norway maple. People grow this maple for its beautiful dark maroon foliage.
The white spots of powdery mildew show up very well on that dark background.
“Crimson King” is known for being very susceptible to powdery mildew. Its large, thick leaves and dense canopy make it easy for the spores to take hold.
The good news is that since infections tend to occur later in the season, it isn’t going to have an adverse effect on the health of your tree. Treatment is usually not recommended.
If powdery mildew is a problem every year on certain plants, what can you do? Follow the Integrated Pest Management approach using cultural methods first, plus fungicides if needed.
Since powdery mildew spores need high humidity to germinate, lowering the humidity around plants is one good practice. This can include increasing air flow around plants by pruning or proper placement of plants during planting.
It could help the “Crimson King” to have an arborist thin out the crown a little. Don’t over-plant an area.
Make sure plants that are prone to powdery mildew such as lilac, phlox, bee balm and peonies are planted in full sun and not part shade. Keep your plants healthy by properly watering and fertilizing, but not too much fertilizer as new growth can be very susceptible.
Healthy plants are less susceptible to diseases and insects.
Good garden sanitation includes raking up all fallen leaves and removing any infected plant material from the garden. This will eliminate a large number of fungal spores that would have spent the winter in your garden.
Do not compost diseased plant material but put it in the garbage. Annuals and vegetables should be removed, and perennials can be cut back in the fall.
When replacing plants or adding new varieties, look for cultivars that are resistant to powdery mildew like “David” phlox, and “Jacob Cline” bee balm.
Disease resistant plants can also reduce the amount of fungicide you will need to apply.
Fungicides will be most effective when used with these cultural controls. They should also be used to protect prized trees or shrubs that are prone to powdery mildew.
Fungicides will not cure powdery mildew, but act as a preventative. That means the plant material has to be sprayed prior to the spores landing.
Scouting plants will allow you to apply fungicides when you see the first spots of powdery mildew. Shrubs that get infected every year can be sprayed with a fungicide appropriate for the dormant season.
Spray in the fall and again in early spring prior to new growth emerging. Always follow the label directions.
Using cultural control methods, planting resistant varieties, and using the appropriate fungicide, can limit powdery mildew in your garden and landscape.
