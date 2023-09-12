September is National Honey Month, which was started by the National Honey Board in 1989.
Humans have liked honey for a long time. We have been collecting honey as far back as 8,000 years ago, according to cave paintings in Valencia, Spain.
The oldest honey found was in a tomb site dating back to 4,300 B.C. in the Republic of Georgia. Ceramic pots were found to contain remains of honey. Three-thousand-year-old honey was also found in King Tut’s tomb, left for his journey to the afterlife.
Stored properly, raw honey should not go bad. I’m not sure I would try honey that has been around 3,000 or more years though.
Honey has some unique properties that give it longevity. It is sugar and very low in water, which means bacteria cannot grow in it.
Honey also has a low pH, between 3 and 4.5, making it acidic.
Another reason would be the bees and how they make honey. There is an enzyme in their honey stomach that mixes with the nectar when they regurgitate it to make honey.
A small amount of hydrogen peroxide is one of the two by-products which also helps fight any spoiling agents. For this reason, honey has been used medicinally since ancient times.
As long as raw honey is not contaminated it could be considered to have an “indefinite shelf life.” However, if your honey smells like alcohol or starts to foam, it should be thrown away.
According to the USDA, you can store honey for up to 12 months, after that it can lose quality. Honey should be stored between 50 and 70-degrees Fahrenheit in a dry place.
Glass is the preferred type of container, and it should be sealed so that it cannot absorb odors or moisture.
Honey can become crystallized, solidified, or cloudy as it ages. This is not a safety concern.
Improper storage may be the reason, but honey will also crystallize if tiny pieces of bees wax, or pollen are in it. If you store your honey in the refrigerator, it will crystalize faster.
Most honey that you buy in a grocery store has been filtered and pasteurized so it will not crystallize. You can make your honey liquid again by placing the jar in a container of hot water, but don’t use boiling water.
Temperatures over 104 degrees F can damage some of the beneficial components of honey. It can also damage the flavor and color of the honey.
Honey can also become dark, and the flavor may change over time.
You can’t get honey without honeybees.
Did you know that one worker honeybee only produces about 1/12 of a teaspoon of honey in her lifetime? According to the National Honey Board (honey.com), that means it takes about 22,700 bees to fill a honey jar.
And those bees visit around 2 million flowers to make one pound of honey.
The flowers that bees visit are the sources of the nectar that the bees use to make honey. The honey flavor and color can be different depending on the flower species.
There are more than 300 types of honey produced nationwide from different flower sources.
Honey can be almost clear to dark brown in color. The flavor will also vary depending on the flower source, from mild to full bodied.
Generally, the lighter colored honeys taste milder than the darker honeys.
Buckwheat honey is known for its dark color and strong taste while clover honey is lighter and milder. Orange blossom honey comes from a variety of citrus trees and has a light citrusy flavor.
Honeybees don’t make honey for us. They produce it as food to sustain the hive during the winter.
The are three types of bees that live in a honeybee hive — the queen, workers, and drones.
The queen bee is the bee that runs the hive. The largest bee in the hive, the queen has an elongated and smooth abdomen that extends past her wings.
Each hive has one queen, and her main job is to produce and lay eggs. She can lay 2,000 to 3,000 eggs daily.
Queen bees can live up to five years, but generally two to three years.
Male honeybees are called drones and their only function is to fertilize a young queen bee. The hive will raise drones about four weeks before new queens are produced, mainly in the spring and summer.
Drones are driven out of the hive by workers as food declines in the fall.
It is the female worker bees that we see in our gardens as they go about the business of foraging for pollen and nectar to take back to the beehive.
Worker bees do all the jobs that it takes to keep the hive humming. There can be 50,000 to 60,000 worker bees in a hive.
Worker bees defend the hive, keep it cool in summer and warm in winter, take care of the queen and larvae, make the wax, and form it into honeycombs, and turn nectar into honey.
Spring and summer reared worker bees have short lives of five to six weeks. Those reared in the fall might live until next spring as they have to keep the queen warm through the winter and raise new bees the following spring.
In addition to making sweet honey, we can also thank honeybees for helping to pollinate our garden plants and many agriculture crops.
Almonds are dependent on honeybees. Other crops that benefit from honeybees include apples, cucumbers, cherries, melons, strawberries, sunflowers, avocados, and alfalfa.
Celebrate National Honey Month by trying a new flavor of honey or raising a glass of mead to the bees.
