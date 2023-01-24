Hot peppers or chili peppers, come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors.
They are part of the genus Capsicum in the nightshade family Solanaceae, which makes them relatives to tomatoes and eggplants.
Some of the hottest pepper cultivars belong to the Capsicum chinense species. Native to Central and South America they have been around for thousands of years.
They were introduced to Europe via Christopher Columbus and then traveled the world becoming an essential ingredient in many different types of cuisine.
One interesting thing about hot peppers is that their level of hotness can be influenced by the environment. Growing the same variety in a hot, dry climate will result in a more pungent flavor and higher capsaicin levels than the same variety grown under cooler, humid conditions.
It is the level of capsaicin that gives a pepper its heat.
Capsaicin binds to the pain receptors in your mouth not your taste buds. It is also an irritant to the eyes and skin and causes swelling in lung tissue.
Capsaicin is found in the flesh of the pepper. It is concentrated in the membrane — usually appearing whitish — that holds the seeds.
The seeds themselves do not contain capsaicin but likely have it on the outside skin since they are in direct contact with the membrane.
How hot is a hot pepper?
In 1912, Wilbur Scoville came up with a way to rate pepper heat, based on the amount of capsaicin it contained. It was somewhat subjective as people were involved.
Today the concentration of capsaicin is measured using an HPLC machine and converting the value to the Scoville Scale, which is measured in Scoville Heat Unit, abbreviated as “SHU.”
A sweet bell pepper has a zero rating. Going up the scale are poblano peppers at 1,000 to 1,500; cayenne at 30,000 to 50,000; Habanero at 100,000 to 350,000 and the current Guinness World Record holder, the “Carolina Reaper” at 1,400,000 to 2,200,000 SHUs.
There are a couple of peppers out there that are said to be hotter than the Reaper, but they haven’t made the record book yet. “Dragon’s Breath” is rated at 2,500,000 and “Pepper X” at 3,180,000 SHUs.
If you want to grow your own hot peppers from seed, plan to start them about eight weeks before the last frost in your area. Peppers like it warm, so use a heating mat under your containers to warm up the soil.
Warm soil is better than cool, keep it at least at 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Plan on growing your seedlings under a bright light or they will otherwise grow tall and lanky.
Wait to move your transplants outside until warmer weather has definitely arrived. Nighttime temperatures need to be above 50 degrees. Peppers do not like cool, wet soils.
Using black plastic on the soil will help warm up the soil, keep the weeds down and help control soil moisture. Plant peppers in full sun, in fertile soil with at pH of 6.5 to 7.0.
Do not over-fertilize plants, since that can lead to plants with a lot of leaves but slow to fruit.
Other things that can adversely affect peppers include daytime temperatures above 90 degrees; night temperatures above 70 or below 60 degrees; dry soil; and inconsistent moisture during fruit set.
If you want peppers at their hottest, wait to harvest until they are fully ripe. The color can vary depending on the variety but you can end up with orange, red, yellow, brown and even purple fruits.
Use a sharp knife or pruners to cut the stem from the plant. Capsaicin can burn bare skin so take care when handling hot peppers. Wearing gloves is recommended and you should wash your hands thoroughly.
If you are interested in starting your own plants, there are a wide variety of hot peppers to choose from. You can go with heirloom peppers or try some of the newer hybrid varieties.
To be considered an heirloom, the variety has to have been in use 50 to 100 years. The seed can be collected and shared from heirloom plants so they are frequently passed down in a family or shared among friends.
Since they are open pollinated the seeds produce the same type of plant as the parents.
Newer hybrid plants are a cross between two distinct parents. Seeds cannot be saved year to year as the offspring will not be the same.
On the low end of the Scoville Scale at 500 to 1,000 SHUs is the hybrid “Mad Hatter.” A 2017 All-America Selection Award winner, it should perform well.
The red fruits look like a bishop’s crown. Fruits average 2.25 inches in diameter.
They are described as having moderately sweet flesh with floral and citrus notes and a touch of heat near the seed cavity.
Cayenne “Long Red Slim” is a traditional medium heat cayenne pepper. Thin like a pencil, fruit are about 5 inches long with a tapered end.
Mature fruit is red and wrinkled.
Some pods will curl and twist while others remain straight. Plants produce a lot of fruit.
“Fish” is an African American heirloom chili pepper that is thought to have originated in the Caribbean. In the 1870s it was introduced to the mid-Atlantic region and used in creamy seafood sauces.
The plants are beautiful with variegated leaves of white and green. The pods go through a transformation of colors starting out as a creamy white, then gaining stripes of green, then turning orange, brown and finally a dark red.
They range from 5,000 to 30,000 SHUs.
The “Apocalypse Scorpion” pepper is on par with the “Carolina Reaper” at 1,400,000 SHUs. If you can get past the burn, it is said to have a sweet and fruity flavor.
The green and red fruit are squished and warty looking — not the prettiest pepper in the basket. There is also a “Chocolate Apocalypse Scorpion” pepper out there that is brown when mature.
If you want to run your own hot pepper eating competition later this year, try growing one of these varieties or look for others, but I think I’ll stick to sweet bell peppers with zero SHUs.
