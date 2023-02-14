Take steps to save birds from windows

metro creative connection

If you feed birds or have bird baths, you should consider making any windows nearby safer. The recommendations about putting a feeder close to a window or at least 30 feet away are no longer thought to be valid.

I’m sure you’ve heard it before, that sickening thud against a window.

According to a study published in 2014, an estimated 365 to 988 million birds are killed every year by colliding into buildings in the U.S. At least 44 percent of these collision are at residential houses.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1