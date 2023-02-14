I’m sure you’ve heard it before, that sickening thud against a window.
According to a study published in 2014, an estimated 365 to 988 million birds are killed every year by colliding into buildings in the U.S. At least 44 percent of these collision are at residential houses.
The main culprit is glass.
Birds don’t react to glass like people do. It’s basically invisible to them or, worse, it reflects the sky and trees so they think they are flying into open space.
It also doesn’t matter on the size of the window, big or small they might fly into it.
Unfortunately, many of these window strikes are fatal. Even if it doesn’t kill them on impact, they may have internal injuries that they cannot recover from.
If you want to help protect the birds in your yard, or those migrating through, there are some fairly simple things you can do.
First, start by identifying priority windows.
Do you have a window or glass door that birds frequently hit? Start there.
Also, if you feed birds or have bird baths, you should consider making any windows nearby safer. The recommendations about putting a feeder close to a window or at least 30 feet away are no longer thought to be valid.
Check your windows, especially larger windows, from the outside and see what a bird sees. If you see trees or the sky reflected in the window, so will the birds.
You may even want to check your windows at different times of the day.
The easiest thing to do is to put window screens on the outside of the window. Not only will they keep the bugs out, but it will save birds.
If you have screens and they cover the whole window, you are all set. You can also install outside awnings or sunshades on windows, to block reflections.
While most window treatments need to be on the outside, you can install interior vertical blinds and keep the slats half open.
I had not heard of these “Zen curtains” which are sold as “Acopian Birdsavers.” Basically, they are closely spaced nylon parachute cord.
The cords hang down over the windows on the outside. The spacing allows anyone inside to still see outside.
They are rather aesthetically pleasing to look at.
The company that makes them even has DIY directions on their website so you can try making your own. You can find the directions at www.birdsavers.com/make-your-own/.
These work because the birds see the cords and try to avoid flying into them.
Another option is to use small mesh netting (around 5/8 inch) to cover the outside of the glass. The netting has to be taut enough so that if a bird hits it, it will bounce off.
The netting also has to be installed so that there are a few inches between the netting and the glass.
There are several companies that make screens, or you can try making your own. The netting can be mounted on a frame for easy removal.
Using patterns on the outside of glass can also help avoid window collisions. The patterns have to appear as something solid that a bird can see and the space between has to be too small for them to think they can fly through.
You should be able to see it 10 feet away. Use vertical stripes four inches or less apart or horizontal stripes spaced at two inches or less apart.
If hummingbirds are striking windows, the pattern needs to be a two inch by two-inch grid. The stripes need to be at least 1/8 inch wide.
Bigger stripes are more effective since the birds can see them sooner. Irregular patterns (like wavy lines) can also be used as long as they follow the spacing guidelines.
White stripes seem to work better because they reflect most light and are visible against most background reflections.
If you’ve been using window decals, suncatchers or those hawk silhouettes in the hopes that they would work, unfortunately they really don’t. In order for decals to work they must be spaced very closely and preferably on the outside of the window.
Birds see the hawk shaped decals as an obstacle but not a predator. Decals, mylar tape, etc. can be placed on the outside of the window but must be to the measurements listed above.
Placing decals on the inside of the glass doesn’t really help.
You can get creative with tempera paint.
Tempera is non-toxic and will last on the outside of a window even in the rain. It does come off with a damp sponge so you can change your design seasonally or for the holidays.
You can paint a grid pattern (4 by 2 inches) or paint a work of art on your window. You can also create a design or use stencils as long as you stick to that 4 by 2 inch spacing so the birds don’t think they can fly through a gap.
There are bird-friendly guidelines for commercial buildings that have been adopted by 22 states and municipalities in the U.S. and Canada. Many green building certifications, including the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED program, are adding bird-friendly components.
If you are building a new home, there are not many manufacturers that make bird-friendly windows for homes. If getting new windows, make sure they come with insect screens.
If you need more information on preventing bird strikes, the American Bird Conservancy has a whole section on their website dedicated to prevention information, recommended products as well as other resources. They even have a photo gallery with plenty of examples of bird-friendly buildings.
Or email their glass collisions program at collisions@abcbirds.org.
Make your windows safe for the birds and then join in the great Backyard Bird Count this weekend. Identify all the birds you see or hear wherever you are. Find out more at www.birdcount.org. Happy Birding!
