The weather this winter has been unusual. While we’ve had some cold, typical winter temperatures, it just seems milder than it should be for Western New York.
I’ve been seeing “signs of spring” that I wouldn’t expect in mid-February.
I’ve had snowdrops up since sometime in January, which isn’t all that unusual — for the variety — but they are in full bloom. I also had winter aconite in bloom on one of those almost 60-degree days, which is unusual.
Lilac and elderberry shrubs are confused too. Their buds are ready to pop.
On the bird front, a lone male red-winged blackbird arrived Feb. 9 at the feeder. And then there are the smells of spring — when I start to catch a whiff of skunk in the air, maybe spring really is on the way.
Skunks are no longer considered to be in the weasel family (Mustelidae) but have been classified into their own family, Mephitidae. Interestingly, the Latin name for the striped skunk, which is common in New York, is Mephitis mephitis, which means “double foul odor.”
Not single, but double. If you or your dog has ever been sprayed, you know just how potent and nauseating that odor can be, but it’s a great defense weapon.
Skunks are nocturnal. An adult striped skunk is about the size of a house cat and weighs 6 to 14 pounds.
They are recognizable by the two broad white stripes running the length of their jet-black body from the neck to the base of their long, bushy tail tipped in white. The top of their head is usually white, too.
Skunks are omnivorous with their diet varying throughout the year.
Skunks may feed on mice, bird eggs, snakes, and grubs in the spring while in summer, they mainly feed on insects such as grasshoppers, crickets, beetles, and more grubs. Fruits and berries are also a valuable food source.
During winter, they occasionally eat voles, shrews, mice, rabbits, rats, and chipmunks. They could be considered beneficial because of the pests that they feed on, but most people consider them to be a nuisance or a pest.
Skunks have habits that bring them into conflict with people, mainly their burrowing and feeding habits. They will occasionally feed on corn, raid chicken coops for eggs and damage beehives.
Food, shelter, and water attract skunks to residential areas.
Skunks eat pet food that is left outdoors and get into garbage cans. They can cause problems when looking for food in lawns, such as grubs and earthworms.
Skunks dig small cone-shaped holes that can be to 3 to 5 inches across. They may also damage lawns by tearing back sections in search of insects.
Raccoons are also known for doing this.
Skunks often den in abandoned woodchuck, fox, or coyote burrows. If dens are scarce, they may dig their own, or they will use brush piles, hollow logs and even culverts. In suburban areas, they will den under decks, porches, tool sheds or houses.
Skunks travel within their home range of 0.5 to 2 miles. Males will travel 4 to 5 miles each night during breeding season.
Adult skunks begin breeding in late February and the young are born May to June. Normally they only have one litter per year.
They can have two to 16 kits with an average of six.
Kits are born thinly furred and blind. At 17 to 21 days their eyes will open.
The kits are able to expel musk from their glands at two to four weeks old. Kits begin to hunt with their mother around two months old.
Up to that point, the mother leaves them alone when she needs to hunt.
Kits stay with their mother until fall. Skunks may live up to 10 years, but their lifespan is around three years in the wild.
While skunks do not truly hibernate in winter, they become inactive for long periods. They do emerge periodically when there is a break in the cold weather.
If night temperatures are above 30 degrees Fahrenheit, skunks might be out and about. While not social animals, they may den together in the winter.
Skunks are primarily nocturnal, but you could see them in early morning or late afternoon searching for food.
Skunks make a variety of sounds, including hissing, growls, purrs, teeth clicking, and shrill screeches. If disturbed, cornered, or harassed they will release their musk.
Skunks might give you are warning first.
If you are confronted by a skunk stamping its forefeet rapidly while lifting its tail over its back, retreat. Slowly move away and avoid making any loud noises or aggressive motions.
A skunk has the ability to direct its musk in back of, or in front of its body, and to either side. They can shoot their musk 8 to 16 feet, with a stinky mist going even farther.
If your dog has confronted a skunk, be aware that a direct shot in the eyes with skunk musk can cause temporary blindness. Flush eyes thoroughly with water and call your veterinarian.
There are several home remedies and commercial products that have been found to neutralize skunk odor on your pet or clothing.
Skunks are mammals and can carry rabies. Skunks that are overly aggressive or showing abnormal behavior should be treated with caution.
They may also be infected with distemper or carry parasites including fleas, lice, mites, ticks, roundworms, tapeworms, and flatworms.
If skunks are a problem in your yard, eliminating den sites and food sources is an essential step in discouraging them. Piles of debris provide shelter and should be removed.
Skunks are often attracted to rodents, so rodent control may be necessary. Cover compost piles and properly dispose of garbage or other food sources. Locate any holes going under your house and fill them with cement or heavy-duty wire cloth to prevent any unwanted resident.
Skunks are protected furbearers in NYS and there are established hunting and trapping seasons. Skunks that have become a nuisance or cause damage may be taken at any time. You might need to contact a licensed nuisance wildlife control operator for help.
Hours and programming
Have a gardening question?
Master Gardener volunteers are in the office Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon. You can stop in at our CCE office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia, call (585) 343-3040, ext. 127, or email them.
Visit our CCE website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu or like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/CCEofGenesee.
Our next Garden Talk will be all about “Kitchen Gardens” at noon on March 2.
Kitchen gardens have been around for as long as humans have lived in communities. And no, they are not gardens in your kitchen.
Join us to find out a little history, a little design, what exactly is a kitchen garden, and what can be planted in yours.
Garden Talk classes are free, but those interested are asked to register for their Zoom link at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events or call the office at (585) 343-3040 ext. 132 if they plan to attend in person.