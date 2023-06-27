Fresh water is an important natural resource.
Only 3 percent of the earth’s total water supply is freshwater. We are very lucky in Western New York to have relatively abundant freshwater from a variety of sources — lakes, aquifers, streams, rivers, and ponds.
We can usually count on rainfall through the growing season, so we are not totally dependent on irrigating fields and gardens to produce food.
We should not take this important resource for granted. As we find ourselves more frequently experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, we should consider ways that we can conserve water.
If you get your water supply from a well, you are likely already practicing some kind of water conservation. If you are on public water you should also consider adding water conservation practices to your routine.
Drought resistant or tolerant plants are one way to reduce watering needs in the landscape. These types of plants have adaptations that allow them to survive on less water.
They might have succulent stems or leaves, thin or small leaves, some may have waxy or silvery leaves and others will have long tap roots that can reach water farther down than shallow rooted plants.
Grouping plants together by their water needs can also help you conserve water and save time. This is easier to do if you are starting a garden, but you can do this in established gardens as you replace plants.
If all your high need water plants are in one area, it’s much easier to make sure they are watered as needed. It also saves you time rather than wandering around your garden looking for droopy plants.
Using mulch in flower beds helps to conserve soil moisture and regulate the soil temperature. It can also reduce weed seeds from sprouting — there’s no sense watering weeds.
Organic mulches are a good option for vegetable gardens, too.
Spreading a couple of inches of weed-free straw will help keep the soil moist. Several layers of newspaper will also work.
Mulches can also help reduce some soil borne diseases from splashing up onto plants. Another plus is that they add organic matter to the soil as they break down, which adds to the water holding capacity of the soil in the future.
If you do have to water, proper watering will help conserve water and reduce your water bill.
The best time to water, so it doesn’t evaporate from the sun, is early in the morning or in the evening. Put the water on the roots, the foliage does not need it and wet foliage — especially overnight — can lead to diseases.
Soaker hoses or drip irrigation lines are good for vegetable gardens or plants that need consistent moisture. This allows the water to slowly soak into the soil right at the roots.
Vegetables have critical points during their development when the amount of water available will affect fruit size, quality, and yield. A good rule of thumb is that most plants need an inch of water per week.
If Mother Nature doesn’t oblige, you will have to pull out the hose.
Overhead sprinklers are popular as you can turn them on and walk away. But they are not very efficient, especially on windy, hot days, when a lot of water evaporates.
When you do water, it is best to water deeply, down 6 to 8 inches, rather than shallowly. This will encourage plant roots to grow down rather than stay near the top of the soil.
Plants with a deep root system can withstand dry periods better than shallow rooted plants.
Cultivating your vegetable garden to remove weeds can result in moisture loss as the soil is disturbed. If you do need to cultivate, keep it shallow.
Our cool season turf grasses reduce their growth and will go dormant in the summer, especially if it is dry. Many people let their lawn go dormant for the summer rather than water.
According to the EPA “The average American family uses 320 gallons of water per day, about 30 percent of which is devoted to outdoor uses. More than half of that outdoor water is used for watering lawns and gardens. Nationwide, landscape irrigation is estimated to account for nearly one-third of all residential water use, totaling nearly 9 billion gallons per day.”
Less growth means that you don’t have to mow your lawn as often as in the spring when the lawn was actively growing.
Raise the height of your mower. Try keeping your turf height at 3.5 to 4 inches tall.
This will help shade the soil and roots which can reduce browning and also inhibit weed growth. If you must have some green lawn, and there are no water restrictions, water deeply every 5 to 10 days.
Use a rain gauge to measure how much water you are putting on. No more than an inch per week should be applied.
If you start to see water running off, stop watering and let the soil absorb the water. Runoff can result in fertilizer and pesticides going down storm drains and into natural water ways.
Use rain barrels to collect rainwater to use in your landscape. You can collect around 300 gallons of water from a 1,000 square foot roof and half an inch of rain fall.
Gardeners Supply Company has a rainfall calculator on their website so you can put in your own roof measurements and calculate how much rain you could potentially collect.
There are also things you can do year-round inside your house to help conserve water.
Fix leaky faucets or install a low-flow showerhead which can save 15 gallons of water during a 10-minute shower. Toilets flush an average of 20 gallons of water a day.
If you don’t have a high efficiency toilet, try this trick, put a brick in the water tank to displace some of the water.
Do you let the water run when brushing your teeth or shaving? Stop! Don’t let the water run down the drain.
When doing laundry, make sure to use the proper load size settings. Up to 40 percent of indoor water use is laundry-related.
Reducing water usage also saves you money on your water bill.
Freshwater is important for everyone. By doing some of these simple things you and your family can help protect this valuable limited resource and save yourself some money.
