WARSAW — The 18th annual Wyoming County Master Gardeners Garden Day plant sale is underway.
This year’s sale will be pre-order only, Master Gardener officials said in a news release.Plant varieties will include late blight-resistant tomatoes, flower and herb plants, and vegetable plants.
Those interested can also stop into the office at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County.
Order deadline is May 12. No orders will be accepted by phone.
Oreders can be picked up 9 a.m. to noon May 20 at the Agriculture & Business Center parking lot on 36 Center St.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.