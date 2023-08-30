BATAVIA — The annual Fall Garden Gala and Plant Sale is set for Sept. 16.
The event is sponsored by the Genesee County Master Gardeners. It will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County on 420 East Main St.
The plant sale will feature hardy garden perennials, most of which are grown by Master Gardeners. A wide variety of houseplants will also be available for sale.
Visitors can also learn how to artfully arrange flowers fresh from the garden, as Master Gardeners create arrangements and bouquets on-site. The resulting flower arrangements will be available for sale.
A basket auction will be available, with the drawing to start at 12:30 p.m. The Master Gardener Helpline will be open to answer people’s gardening questions, and people can bring soil samples for free pH testing.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the Genesee County Master Gardener Program’s educational outreach.
For more information contact Jan Beglinger at (585) 343-3040, ext. 132, or stop by the Extension office.