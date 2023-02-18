ALBION — In April, Bianca Mault will be representing the Albion community as she enters the 2023 Mr./Ms. Buffalo Body Building Championships.
The competition will start with a pre-judging, so Mault will have her make-up and hair done. Then there will be posing, and a night show where she will compete with the other women.
“I’m 100 percent freaked out,” she admitted.
A native of Gasport, Mault, 32, is a mother of one and a corrections officer for the New York State Departments of Corrections in Albion.
“So the whole actual bodybuilding and competing is really new to me,” Mault said. “I’ve never competed before, but I’ve been in the gym for so long. I’ve lost weight, I’ve gained weight. I’ve done it all.”
But Mault wanted to show off what she worked hard for.
Initially, Mault said she wasn’t interested in bodybuilding and it wasn’t something she wanted to do. She felt like her body would never be as small nor look as great as the bodybuilder women.
“I worked hard and finally got myself to a comfortable weight to where you know what? Let’s do this,” she said.
Mault said she’s done having children and her husband is supportive of her passion.
Adam Atkinson, founder of See You Later Leaner and Mault’s coach, said with bodybuilding it depends on the division criteria for what you are looking for. Mault will be participating in the wellness category. This division is for females with athletic physique’s that showcase more body mass in the hips, glutes and thigh areas. The upper body is developed but not to the same degree as the lower body.
Atkinson said while on stage, the contestants will actually do poses to accentuate the body’s physique.
“The posing will be creating a little bit of an illusion or accentuating the criteria,” he explained. “For (Mault), she will have to twist her legs a certain way, keeping her midsection small.”
A lot of this is building the muscle prior before even the competition. Atkinson said a lot of the work in bodybuilding is in the gym and building on the physique.
While Mault does a lot of her own training by herself, Atkinson tells her what to do and how to do it. She also carefully watches how much food she eats.
“We’re really big on running blood work with our competitors to make sure they’re healthy,” Atkinson said. “You hear a lot of things about nutrient deficiencies and stuff like that during contest prep. This is something specifically that my team looks into to make sure people are healthy.”
He said one thing contrary to belief, they do not do a water cut. He said water cuts actually make a competitor looks worse as it pulls the water out of the muscle tissue. It’s also one of the most dangerous things done in bodybuilding for a lot of different reasons.
“(Bodybuilding) is probably one of the toughest sports out there,” Mault said. “Usually with regular sports you can eat whatever you want. You can do whatever you want, train how you want. With bodybuilding, (you can’t). Hiring a coach is definitely 100 percent recommended.”
