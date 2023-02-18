ALBION — In April, Bianca Mault will be representing the Albion community as she enters the 2023 Mr./Ms. Buffalo Body Building Championships.

The competition will start with a pre-judging, so Mault will have her make-up and hair done. Then there will be posing, and a night show where she will compete with the other women.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags