Shake on the Lake’s decision to reprise “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), the production that introduced the summer Shakespeare troupe to Western New York, is more than just nostalgia.
“It’s a great show to learn about Shakespeare,” said Pilar McKay, co-founder and managing director of Shake on the Lake. “The show is always good to revisit for a Shakespeare company to reorient ourselves and audience to the breadth of Shakespeare’s work.”
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” has seen some changes from when Shake first performed it in 2012, it’s debut season The play has been revised several times by its original writers, Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. The original debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1987 and has been followed by a “Revised” version and the latest “Revised Again” version that includes changes that celebrate and encourage greater diversity and inclusivity in theater.
“I like that they made it relevant to the times today,” Karen Kingsley of Pavilion said following the production’s opening night on the back lawn of Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion that drew about 100 people on July 14. The tour runs through Aug. 5, and includes a July 27 show at the Wadsworth Homestead in Geneseo.
The madcap production parodies all 37 of William Shakespeare’s plays with all of them performed in comedically shortened or merged forms - and even backward - by only three actors in 90 minutes. There are musical numbers and other improvisational interpretations delivered by the cast of Augustine Nguyen, in his second season with Shake; and newcomers Heather Hooten and Quinn Gasaway (whose knowledge of Shakespeare as portrayed may not quite be at the same level of Heather or Augustine).
The actors portray themselves and nearly 50 other roles.
“The talent was outstanding,” said Brenda Mack of Avon, who attended the show with her husband, Dennis. “I loved the comedy, the energy. And their voices were fantastic.”
Dennis Mack praised the comedic timing of the actors. “They really had the ability to pull it off,” he said.
“The Complete Works” is an irreverent take on the venerable playwright.
The actors introduce themselves to the audience by Augstine reminding the audience not to record the show. Then, Heather gives a speech about how unappreciated William Shakespeare is. Finally, Quinn provides a biography of Shakespeare in which parts are mixed up with Adolf Hitler.
Within minutes of the show starting there are references the “Desperate Housewives” television show, “Star Wars” and “The Price is Right.” And several times, Quinn tries to interrupt the show with a produce placement for a cell phone carrier.
Other wrinkles include Heather channeling Julia Child to present “Titus Andronicus” as a cooking show. The cast playing “Julius Caesar” with thick New Yawk accents, or shortening “Macbeth” to a single duel while explaining the play in poor Scottish accents. And all of the comedies are combined into one convoluted reading, which the actors justify by explaining that they all recycle the same plot devices.
There are also numerous puns and jokes to be found among the writing and signs that make up the colorful stage area.
There is no fourth wall - the imaginary barrier between the actors and the audience - in this show. The cast often speaks to the audience directly, with Quinn - on more than one occasion - taking a seat and chatting up a theatergoer.
Later, the audience is brought into the show itself for “Hamlet,” when one audience member is asked to portray Ophelia for the Nunnery Scene. The rest of the audience then makes up Ophelia’s subconscious, with the actors dividing the audience into three sections representing her ego, superego, and id.
When no adults dared to play Opehlia, Gabby Sexton of York raised her hand and was brought to the stage.
“I did not know what I’d be doing, they said I wouldn’t have to talk, and instead I ended up screaming,” Gabby Sexton said with her youthful laugh. She likened her performance to when she yells at her brother, Michael, who attended the show with their mother, Alison.
Alison Sexton, who grew up in Pavilion, said she was worried that the kids would not like the show.
“But that did not happen. They were not bored,” she said. “It was funny. I loved it.”
When Perry-based Shake on the Lake first presented “The Complete Works” back in 2012, the troupe was just testing the waters as a new professional theater company.
“The show is so accessible, so we used it to say, ‘Hey, Western New York what do you think about summer theater and Shakespeare?’” recalled Josh Rice, Shake’s co-founder and producing artistic director.
Rice, Chad Bradford, who is associate artistic director, and Austin Blunk performed in that first show..
“It’s such a thrill that we get to see back to our original show and now we are on the other side watching a group of professionals bring to life the show and make the product their own,” said Bradford.
The success of that first year was a harbinger of what was to come for Shake.
“The style of that first show - fast, fun, and the physical nature and improv - that became our ethos,” said Rice.
Each subsequent year saw audiences grow along with the number of tour stops until the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Shake’s plans. A planned production of “Othello” in 2020 was canceled and for 2021 Shake created “Songs & Sweet Airs, a Shakespearian reveue” to accommodate COVID concerns.
This summer, Rice said, “The Complete Works” offered Shake the opportunity to reintroduce themselves to the region.
“It’s now 12 years later. We’ve come back from the pandemic, but still building back our audience,” said Rice. “This was a way to rediscover - or discover for the first time - us and Shakespeare.”