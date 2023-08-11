ALBION — The Buffalo-area band McHenry & Baz will play next week at Bullard Park, 12792 Route 31.
The performance will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The band plays at festivals all over Western New York and more.
Jim McHenry grew up in Wilson, N.Y., as a middle child of four boys and a girl. The McHenrys are a musical family and were members of a teenage band named Woodbridge where they played all over Western New York.
Charley Bazinet grew up in Tonawanda as a middle child of seven boys. He started playing guitar at 12 years old. He and McHenry met in the late 1980s and started playing in the early 1990s. McHenry moved to Nashville, but 21 years later they reunited and are now playing and having a blast. This duo will play songs to make you feel great.
At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Chris Moore will be playing in downtown Albion at the gazebo by the Fire Department.