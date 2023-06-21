LETCHWORTH STATE PARK — Emma McLaughlin of Perry has been awarded the 2023 Friends of Letchworth scholarship.
McLaughlin is a senior at Perry High School. She’s the daughter of Darryl and Sarah McLaughlin.
Presentation of the award was made by President Carol Rathbun and Vice President Richard Parker of Friends of Letchworth State Park during the “I Love My Park Day” gathering on May 6.
The scholarship competition included seniors from all schools adjoining Letchworth State Park. It’s awarded based on the merits of a composition involving an aspect of the park and its importance.
McLaughlin has majored in music and wishes to attend either Ithaca College or SUNY Fredonia to study vocal performance.