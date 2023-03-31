GENESEO – Through congregate sites and home delivery the Livingston County Office of the Aging is helping to feed people older than 60 years old one meal at a time.

“Seventy-three percent of the people receiving meals in our county are over the age of 75 and 34% are over the age of 85. 75% are frail and have a disability. 62% live alone and 36% are living with incomes below the poverty line,” said Sue Carlock, Livingston County Office of the Aging.

