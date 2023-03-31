Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.