MEDINA — The Medina Mustangs winterguard participated in its fourth competition on March 4.
The show took place in Lancaster. A total of 14 guard units performed in the competition.
Medina came in fourth place with a score of 66.9. Victor earned first place with a score of 74.47, followed by Orchard Park in second place and Lancaster in third place.
Medina’s home show is March 11.
