Medina Central School Photograph Medina Police Department Officer Dustin Meredith and Medina Central School Director of Curriculum and Instruction Julie Webber are shown at a planning meeting for an April 11 program for parents about internet safety.

MEDINA — Medina Central School District’s (CSD) Mustang Parent Academy is offering a workshop entitled “Staying Safe Online: Internet Safety for Everyone” from 4:30-5:30 p.m. April 11 at Oak Orchard Primary, 335 West Oak Orchard St. Childcare will be available for school aged children and we are providing Case Nic Cookies for refreshments.

Medina CSD Director of Curriculum and Instruction Julie Webber is working with School Resource Officer Dustin Meredith.

