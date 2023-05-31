MEDINA — Lee-Whedon Memorial Library, 620 West Ave., is among the recipients of a Dollar General Literacy Foundation Award.
The library received $1,375, the only award made by the Foundation in the four-county GLOW region.
The Foundation awarded more than $240,000 in literacy grants to non-profit organizations, libraries and schools in New York State to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
The funds are part of the Foundation’s one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates.
The grants are designed to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to implement new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs.
For more information about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs, go to http://www.dgliteracy.org.