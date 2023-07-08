MEDINA — The Medina Mustang Marching Band traveled to Sandusky, Ohio recently to participate in the Music in the Parks festival.
The band had not traveled outside of New York State since 2019.
The festival was started in 1981 and is a day-long event held annually. Music groups perform before adjudicators who rate the ensemble and then awards are issued.
Medina earned a superior rating and Seagan Majchrzak, a senior, received a special award for outstanding soloist.
Besides the contest, the band also went to the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame and the Cedar Point amusement park. They returned to Medina to perform in the Memorial Day parade.
“The kids did a great job in their performance and as ambassadors of the Medina community,” organizers said. “The chaperones are to be commended for all their diligence in keeping everyone on track with their busy schedule.”