MEDINA — The Medina Mustangs Winterguard recently performed well in the Northeast Colorguard Circuit championships.
This year’s event was conducted this past Saturday at Gates-Chili High School, officials said in a news release. It included 22 guard units from New York, Pennsylvania and Canada, and drew about 600 spectators.
Medina’s JV guard competed in the Cadet class and came in third place with a score of 71.68. Medina’s varsity guard took fifth place the SA class with a score of 79.72.
Now that the winterguard season is done, the Medina Marching Band will begin preparing for its spring season which will include parades and competitions in various festivals. The band’s parade music will include a number of pieces from Rochester jazz musician Chuck Mangione.
