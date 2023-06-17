Medina students mark Flag Day

MEDINA — Students at Oak Orchard Primary and Clifford Wise Intermediate School attended a special Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday.
The two schools were honored to welcome Mike Harmer and James Freas of VFW Post 1483 in Medina and John Follman of American Legion Post No. 1603 in Lyndonville to celebrate the occasion.
The three men talked about the significance of flag folding as it was demonstrated to the students.
An honor guard meticulously folds the flag exactly 13 times in remembrance of the 13 colonies. The students were told what each fold represents as they watched the proceedings.
The flag was then presented to Oak Orchard Principal Jennifer Stearns, who said it will have a place of honor in the main office. Students at Oak Orchard, under the direction of music teacher and Glee Club Director Andrea Busch, sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag” to end the presentation.
At Clifford Wise, Superintendent Dr. Mark Kruzynski introduced Harmer, Freas and Follman, while serving as Master of Ceremonies for the band, poetry readers and singalong. He was presented with the flag on behalf of the Intermediate School.
Officials at Medina Central School are thanking VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 1483 representative Debbie Barry, who organized the event and provided gift bags to Oak Orchard students.