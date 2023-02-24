BATAVIA — Medina’s Winter Guard competed for the third time this season, this past Saturday at Batavia High School.
The Medina Varsity Guard’s show is entitled “Mission: Graduate,” team officials said in a news release, adding that no matter where life takes a person or what path they choose, they will always meet challenges.
Medina’s Varsity Guard competed against four other guards in the Scholastic A class and came in fifth place with a score of 61.69. Other scores included Victor, first place, 68.31; Orchard Park, second place, 67.49; Jamestown, third place, 65.58; Lancaster, fourth place, 64.09.
Medina’s Junior Varsity guard competed the first time in Batavia and came in second place w/a score of 55.16 points.
In the cadet class Victor took first place with 58.54. Medina took second place, while Jamestown took third and Batavia took fourth place with 50.87.
