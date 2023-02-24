Medina scores in winterguard

The Medina Junior Varsity Winter Guard is shown at this past Saturday’s performance in Batavia.

BATAVIA — Medina’s Winter Guard competed for the third time this season, this past Saturday at Batavia High School.

The Medina Varsity Guard’s show is entitled “Mission: Graduate,” team officials said in a news release, adding that no matter where life takes a person or what path they choose, they will always meet challenges.

