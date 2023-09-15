MEDINA — Medina Junior-Senior High School student Conor Crandall recently had a unique experience to see how government works.
Crandall was among dozens of students who took part in Boys’ State, an American Legion program that immerses high school students in proper citizenship and leadership training.
The event was conducted at SUNY Morrisville. Students learned the practical aspects of government as it exists in New York State, and come to recognize that the individual is integral to the character and success of government.
“Mr. Cavanagh asked if anyone wanted to go and my mother thought it would be a good opportunity for me,” Crandall said in a news release.
Students in their junior year of high school are eligible to apply for admission to the program. Initial selection is by history teachers and a high school counselor, based on students’ academic success, class ranking, leadership qualities, character traits and faculty recommendations.
Essays or individual verbal statements are also part of the selection process.
Crandall was grateful to be interviewed and sponsored by the Medina American Legion Post 204 to represent the district at the weeklong event.
“It was interesting to see how the government operates and I was chosen to be a party chairperson,” Crandall said. “I was surprised how tedious the process was and it made me realize that it is harder than you think to be in government and try to get things done. I met a lot of cool people and made some new friends and I can put it on my resume.”