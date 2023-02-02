MEDINA — The Medina Winter Guard season started in November with auditions.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 2:09 am
MEDINA — The Medina Winter Guard season started in November with auditions.
Medina is hosting two groups this season.
The Varsity Guard consists of 14 students from grades 9 to 12, including seven seniors.
The JV Guard (Cadet Guard) consists of 15 students in grades 5 to 9.
The Varsity Guard competed for the first time this season on Jan. 28 at Orchard Park where 17 guards in total performed.
Medina is in the Scholastic A class and placed fifth with a score of 55.56.
Medina’s next performances are Saturday at Victor and Feb. 18 at Batavia. Performances will then include March 4 at Lancaster; March 11 at the Medina guard’s home show; March 25 at Jamestown and April 1 in the championships at Gates.
