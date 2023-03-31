The Medina Central School Winterguard will conclude its season Saturday with the season’s championship at Gates-Chili High School, 1 Spartan Way, Rochester. Showtime is 1 p.m.
The championship event will feature 21 winterguard units competing in seven classifications.
Medina earned second- and fourth-place finishes in its most recent competition on March 25, an event hosted by Jamestown Central School. The event involved 11 guard units.
Medina’s junior varsity guard earned second place in Cadet Class with a score of 65.46 points. Hinsdale earned first place in the A1 class with 72.98 points. Batavia won the Independent A class with 81.98 points. Senior class was led by Luminosa with 87.27 points. The Corry indoor guard won Regional A with 68.19 points.
Medina’s varsity unit finished fourth in the Scholastic A class with a score of 75.49. Medina was bested by Orchard Park in first with 82.58 points, Jamestown with 79.75 points, and Lancaster with 79.22 points.
