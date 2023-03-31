ELBA — The Genesee Symphony Orchestra’s journey with Brahms concludes this weekend.
As fate would have it, the Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor is also the last orchestra piece Brahms wrote before he died.
“So it’s fitting that, you know all the way back in my first season with the first piano concerto being his first major piece for orchestra that he wrote. Now we finish it with his last,” said S. Shade Zajac, GSO music director and conductor. “Totally unplanned. It’s just how it worked out.”
The Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor is a piece which is not often played. Zajac said the Brahms concertos are not regulars on concert programs due to how challenging they are for the soloists. This piece in particular is absent from a lot of programs.
On Saturday, the last two soloists to close out the journey will be Mimi Hwang on the cello and YooJin Jang on the violin.
“It’s always challenging when you have more than one soloist because they not only have to have the capacity to be soloists, but they have to be excellent chamber musicians and they have to integrate with the orchestra,” Zajac said.
Zajac said the Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor is less a concerto with orchestral accompaniment, but a really big symphony with two really good solo parts. So everyone has to participate and be a chamber musician.
“I have never worked with YooJin before. Mimi was my cello teacher, and I owe a great deal to her,” Zajac said. “I would not be the musician I am today without Mimi. It is incredible thing I now consider her a mentor still, for sure, but a friend and a colleague.”
Zajac said he and Hwang had been talking about doing another concert together. Last year Hwang e-mailed him and suggested doing the Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor.
Hwang was a founding member of the Franciscan String Quartet, first-prize winner of the Banff International String Quartet Competition and top prize winner of the Evian International String Quartet Competition.
The Franciscan String Quartet performed in concert halls throughout North America, Europe and Asia, including Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and Casals Hall in Tokyo. The quartet held the position of Wardwell Fellows at the Yale School of Music and was quartet-in-residence at the Hopkins Center at Dartmouth College, where Hwang was on the faculty of the Department of Music.
She has recorded for Verdi Records.
Hwang has also performed with the Tokyo, Ying, Colorado and Ciompi Quartets as well as Raphael Hillyer, Laurence Lesser and Michael Tree.
She was a member of the Peabody Trio, winners of the Naumburg Chamber Music Award.
As a soloist, Hwang has performed with the Beijing Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra.
A native of Los Angeles, she received a master’s degree at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and a bachelor’s degree with distinction at the New England Conservatory of Music.
Hwang was a founding member of the Cello Divas and Quartos and has appeared in the festivals of Aspen, Banff, Norfolk, Roycroft, Skaneateles, Yellow Barn and with the Craftsbury Chamber Players.
Currently she is an assistant professor of chamber music at Eastman School of Music and a founding member of the Amenda Quartet. She is co-artistic director of Yellow Barn’s Young Artists Program, artistic director of If Music be the Food… — a chamber music series benefiting Rochester’s Foodlink, and serves on the Board of Trustees of Chamber Music America and the Hochstein School of Music and Dance.
In 2017 she was honored with a Philanthropy Award from the Rochester Area Community Foundation.
Applauded by The Strad for her “fiery virtuosity” and “consummate performances,” Jang is a winner of the 2017 Concert Artists Guild Competition and first prize winner of the 2016 Sendai International Music Competition.
Recent and forthcoming concerto performances include appearances with the symphony orchestras of Columbus, Chautauqua, Dubuque, and Roswell. In recital, highlights include Jang’s recent Carnegie Hall debut and concerts at Jordan Hall and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston and the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert series in Chicago. A passionate chamber musician, Jang has performed with Caramoor’s Rising Stars and toured with Musicians from Ravinia’s Steans Music Institute and Musicians From Marlboro.
Internationally, Jang has performed with the KBS Symphony Orchestra and Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as with the Budapest Festival Orchestra led by Ivan Fischer, Bulgaria National Radio Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, and Spain’s Extremadura Orchestra; and recitals in Japan in Sendai, Nagoya and at Hamarikyu Asahi Hall in Tokyo.
In 2017, Jang released two albums: live performances of the Mendelssohn and Stravinsky Violin Concertos with the Sendai Philharmonic Orchestra and Junichi Hirokami and a recital disc featuring music of Mendelssohn, Stravinsky, Grieg, and Sibelius with pianist Kae Ozawa. Her first album, “Korean Young Musicians,” was released on the KBS (Korean Broadcast System) label, in cooperation with Aulos media and KBS Classic FM. Jang is also regularly heard on the radio, including a recent appearance on WQXR’s McGraw Hill Young Artists Showcase.
Jang’s latest victories at CAG and Sendai follow a long line of international competition success. In 2013, she won Japan’s 4th International Munetsugu Violin Competition, which included the loan of the 1697 “Rainville” Stradivari violin. She was also a top prize winner at the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, the Michael Hill International Violin Competition (including the Audience Prize and Best Performance of the New Zealand Commission Work), and the Yehudi Menuhin Competition.
Jang is a co-founder of the Kallaci String Quartet, which made its international debut at the Kumho Art Hall in Seoul, Korea and the Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music. Recognized for her creative work in chamber music, she won the 2011 Borromeo String Quartet Guest Artist Award, and in 2009 she was awarded the Schloss Weikersheim Scholarship as part of the London String Quartet Competition. Jang has also participated in the Marlboro and Ravinia Festivals, where she worked with artists such as Menahem Pressler, Dénes Várjon, and Peter Wiley.
Jang holds a bachelor of music from The Korean National University of Arts, where she studied under Nam Yun Kim. She earned a master of music, graduate diploma, and artist diploma from New England Conservatory, as a student of Miriam Fried; and she is currently pursuing a doctor of musical arts at NEC.
Jang is an assistant professor of violin at Eastman School of Music.
The other half of the program is Schumann’s Symphony no. 4 in D minor.
Zajac said Schumann was Brahms’ mentor and friend.
“Brahms can owe a lot of his earlier work, like the German Requiem, to Schumann who allowed him to use his library and look at all this old, ancient music,” Zajac said.
Additionally, the great love of Brahms’ life was Schumann’s wife, Clara, who was also a fantastic composer. Brahms and Clara had a falling out over Schumann’s Symphony no. 4 in D minor, which had a disastrous premier — partly, Zajac said, because Schumann was such a bad conductor.
Schumann had withdrawn Symphony no. 4 in D minor and revised it — which is the edition the GSO plays — in one of his deepest, darkest depressions. Brahms discovered the original version and felt it wasn’t a bad piece. Brahms then published it against Clara’s wishes after Schumann had died.
WHAT: “A Brahms Journey, Part 2,” featuring the Genesee Symphony Orchestra in concert.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Elba Central School, 57 South Main St., Elba.
TICKETS: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for students with ID. Available in Batavia at The YNGODESS Shop, 73 Main St., Holland Land Office Museum, 131 West Main St., and The Coffee Press, 13 Jackson St.; any GSO board member, online at geneseesymphony.com, and at the door.