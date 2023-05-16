BUFFALO — The fourth public meeting of the New York State Commission on African American History will take place June 12 in Buffalo to show support for the community in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market.
The theme of the next meeting — “Looking Back While Moving Forward: Recognizing the long-standing presence, rich contributions and pride of African Americans in Western New York” — continues that focus with a specific emphasis on Buffalo and the Western New York region. The public meeting will be held at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library located at 1 Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The meeting will consist of a panel discussion.