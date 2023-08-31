BATAVIA – The Books Sandwiched In book review series at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., typically features community members reviewing books.
The fall session, which begins Sept. 6, will include a visit from Pittsburgh-area author Will Bardenwerper, who will present a program on his own book “The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein and the Twelve Americans Who Guarded Him” (Scribner, 2017).
Bardenwerper said he hopes those attending his Sept. 20 presentation will come away “with a deeper understanding of what a complicated figure Saddam Hussein was, as well as perhaps finding themselves wrestling with some more timeless questions about human nature, and good and evil.”
The book takes readers inside the last days of Saddam Hussein and shares the story of the 12 military policemen from Fort Campbell, Ky., who guarded him. The soldiers interacted with a seemingly benign, avuncular Hussein – one guard describes him in the book as “more like a grandpa” – that contrasted with the cruelties he perpetrated that put him on trial for crimes against humanity.
“I think what struck a number of these soldiers was kind of the dignity with which he carried himself. And that came across in the way that he would rise to greet them as they entered his cell, as if he was greeted a foreign dignitary, when, in fact, it was just a 20-year-old American kid from Ohio - just lots of small examples of that,” Bardenwerper told NPR’s “Morning Edition” in a 2017 interview.
Hussein was put to death Dec. 30, 2006.
Bardenwerper told The Daily News that he plans to discuss the book for 15 to 20 minutes and then allow an equal amount of time for questions from the audience.
“I have done many events like this and the discussion period is always lively,” he said.
Bardenwerper, an Army veteran, has contributed to The New York Times and The Washington Post. Bardenwerper quit a job in finance following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the United States to enlist.
Bardenwerper’s latest venture is a book for Doubleday exploring small-town baseball and community. The author spent the summer of 2022 following the Batavia Muckdogs as part of his work on that book.
“The feelings from the community for this team are genuine,” Bardenwerper told The Daily News at the conclusion of that season. “What happens on the field is important, but the real story is what happens in the grandstand and between the players and the community.”
He said he is still working on the manuscript for the book, which is slated for publication in fall 2024 or spring 2025.
Books Sandwiched In committee member Richard Beatty met Bardenwerper during the author’s trips to Batavia and Beatty mentioned that Will might be willing to participate in the book review program.
“The committee thought it was a unique opportunity,” said Samantha Stryker Basile, community and adult services librarian at Richmond Memorial Library. “We’re excited to welcome him ... and hopefully in the future when his new book is published.”
Books Sandwiched In is in its 42nd year. Sessions meet from 12:10 to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 6 through 27, in the Gallery Room at the library.
The program invites speakers to present reviews of books – often non-fiction – and features coffee, cookies and door prizes. Each session will feature a door prize of a gift certificate to a local lunch spot.
The schedule:
n Sept. 6: RML Library Visits Coordinator Lucine Kauffman reviews “The Book of Charlie Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man” by David von Drehle. The book was published in 2023.
n Sept. 13: Holland Land Office Museum Director Ryan Duffy reviews “The Ghosts of Eden Park: The Bootleg King, the Women Who Pursued Him, and the Murder That Shocked Jazz-Age America” by Karen Abbott. The book, published in 2019, is a special tie-in with “Richmond Reads!,” the library’s community reading project.
“The Ghosts of Eden Park” is set in the same historic time period as the “Richmond Reads!” selection of “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls.
“ ‘The Ghosts of Eden Park’ had been well received when published. While it’s set in a different place, it gives readers the sense of the social environment in America during Prohibition,” said Basile.
“Hang the Moon” is the story about a woman living in Virginia during the Prohibition Era. Walls is scheduled to visit the library Oct. 10.
n Sept. 20: Bardenwerper reviews his book “The Prisoner In His Palace: Saddam Hussein and the Twelve Americans Who Guarded Him,.” The session will include a giveaway of a copy of the book. Additional copies of the book will be available for purchase. The author will sign books at the session.
n Sept. 27: Dr. Brenda McQuillan, Associate Professor of Social Work and the MSW Program Director at Roberts Wesleyan University reviews “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, published in 2014. The session will feature a giveaway of a copy of the book.
Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross Street in the City of Batavia. For information about all upcoming programs, visit the library or website at batavialibrary.org.