Sunshine and a summer breeze mean it’s almost time for the annual county fair.
Whether you look forward to deep fried Oreos or air-brushed T-shirts, the Orleans County Fair is a summer go-to.
“Our fair continues to be a traditional, family-friendly fair focused on youth and agriculture, and we try our very best to make sure there are experiences for all audiences at the fair. It could be your first time seeing a cow, winning the pie eating contest, listening to a band, riding rides with friends, or pushing the giant haybale in the rolling contest, we strive to have at least one thing that can get each person from our community excited,” said Robert Batt, executive director of the Orleans County Cornell Cooperative Extension.
This is the second year of open class shows, meaning youth and adults can participate. This will include the llama show, sheep show, and return of the open class flower show.
New this year is the addition of more 4-H members showing at the fair and more acts.
“We have a rotating lineup of entertainment and try to only bring back fan favorites after a period of years off. This year we have three brand new acts, Wonderland Circus, Doc Magic, and Jim the Balloon guy. In addition to these we have all the annual events we run with plenty of contests fairgoers can participate in.
“This year our fair is also the fair in which Monroe County 4-Hers are participating since they do not have a fair. This is exciting because it will allow 4-H youth to meet new kids, compete with a more diverse group, and hopefully walk away with a bigger network of friends!” said Batt.
Batt’s personal fair involvement started at 8 years old with one rabbit. This is Batt’s 34th fair.
“There’s a team of volunteers who really do the heavy lifting behind each fair. That group, our fair committee, can change over the years but it’s always people who come because they care about the fair. Our volunteer fair executive team, who I think deserve more credit than me, are Shawn Cook, fair manager; Bert Mathes, assistant fair manager; and Marty Zwifka, fair committee chair,” said Batt.
A staple at the Orleans County Fair is the Hay Bale Rolling contest, which replaced the greased pole a few years ago.
“This has allowed more people to participate than the pole climbing contest did. While it may be different, we really like that a bunch more people can join in the fun,” said Batt.
Making memories at the fair is half the fun. Blending generational traditions with new activities and excitement each year creates a platform of fun for everyone to look forward to.
“There’s so much good food to eat! But beyond that we really hope there’s a moment for everyone, every year that becomes a memory they treasure. When we talk to people about fair there usually is that story about meeting a friend you haven’t seen in years, discovering what you wanted to do for a career, and plenty of first kisses on Ferris wheels,” said Batt.
For more information about the Orleans County Fair, visit https://orleans.cce.cornell.edu/orleans-county-4-h-fair.