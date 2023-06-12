Special to The LCN
MOUNT MORRIS – June is National Men’s Health Month, a reminder for all men to take care of their bodies and minds.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average, American men die five years earlier than women. Men also make up a larger percentage of the three leading causes of death in the United States, which are heart disease, cancer, and unintentional injuries.
In honor of Men’s Health Month, the Livingston County Department of Health encourages men to visit their primary care provider for a check-up and to promote healthy habits for young boys.
“Men often make their health a low priority. But many causes of illness are easily preventable. It’s a fact that simple awareness of preventable health problems, early detection, and treatment of disease can make a big difference in quality of life,” said Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez. “Early detection by such routine exams as prostate screenings, blood pressure checks, cholesterol testing, colorectal cancer screenings – even such simple tests like those for blood sugar – can play an important role in staying healthy.”
Many of the largest health issues men face can be prevented by healthier eating, regular exercise, and an open dialogue with their primary care practitioner. Personal risks vary from person to person, so seeing your health care provider is the most efficient way to take control of your health, according to Rodriguez.
“It is essential for men and boys to get the health care they need,” Rodriguez said, “so take the time to schedule an appointment today.”
For more information on men’s health statistics, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/menshealth.htm.
For questions regarding local health resources, contact the Livingston County Department of Health at (585) 243-7299 or visit www.livingstoncounty.us/doh.htm.