Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.