A smartphone and a computer screen display the logos for Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and their parent company Meta, Jan. 12, 2023, in Toulouse, France. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

(TNS) – Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. is launching a subscription service called Meta Verified that will include a handful of additional perks and features, including account verification badges for those who pay.

The new subscription will cost $11.99 per month — $14.99 if purchased through the iOS app — and is primarily targeted toward content creators. In addition to a verification badge, the subscription includes “proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach,” a Meta spokesperson said in an email.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1