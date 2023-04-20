Middleport choir to perform in Buffalo
Members of the Middleport Community Choir and the Middleport Bell Tones will join with the Christian Foundation for the Performing Arts Festival Chorus for a May 5 concert in Buffalo.
The concert, called “Music Changes the World,” will celebrate unity and the American spirit of justice and freedom.
Concert organizers says the performance will celebrate the unifying power of music with moving texts, reflective readings, and familiar tunes.
The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. at St. Benedict Parish, 1317 Eggert Rd. Tickets, which cost $10, are available at the door and online at wnyfestivalchorus.org.
The Festival Chorus is led by musical director Heather Lovelace, who has been a member of the chorus for more than 20 years and director for the past 10, and accompanied by Tom Ruaer, pianist and organist for the Parish of St. Katharine Drexel.
The Festival Chorus is a part of the Christian Foundation for the Performing Arts, a not-for-profit community choir that has been performing for more than 30 years. Members represent various churches, denominations, and communities in Erie and Niagara counties. The repertoire consists of classical, sacred, contemporary sacred, patriotic, and Broadway show music.
