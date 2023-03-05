Area scholar makes MTSU Dean’s List
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Nicholas Kline of Albion is among more than 5,920 Middle Tennessee State University students recognized on the latest dean’s list for their academic achievements for the fall 2022 semester.
Kline is majoring in aerospace. An undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours to qualify for the Dean’s List.
Paige Bayliss named to Emerson Dean’s List
BOSTON, Mass — Emerson College student Paige Bayliss of Silver Springs earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2022 semester.
Bayliss is majoring in creative writing and is a member of the Class of 2026. A grade point average of 3.7 or higher is required to make Dean’s List.
Leah O’Geen achieves at Coastal Carolina
CONWAY, S.C. — Leah O’Geen of Warsaw was among 1,100 students who earned a spot on the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University. Students who made the President’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.
Brady Fix makes Costal Carolina Dean’s List
CONWAY, S.C. — Brady Fix of Le Roy was among more than 2,700 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Costal Carolina University. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.
Raven Quackenbush achieves in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — Raven Quackenbush of Darien Center was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Two area students make Le Moyne Dean’s List
SYRACUSE — Le Moyne College has named two area students to its fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Those named include Samantha Call, a senior biology major from Stafford; and Holly Ulrich, a junior English major from Wyoming.
Located in a suburban setting on a picturesque 160-acre campus, Le Moyne College is one of only 27 Jesuit colleges and universities nationwide.
Finley participates in national livestock show
FINDLAY, Ohio — Rachel Best of Bergen recently participated in a livestock show as part of the University of Findlay’s Cattle Team.
The university’s team competed in the fall 2022 North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Ky. It is one of the largest and most prestigious livestock shows in the United States.
The team had an excellent showing in the American Aberdeen show, officials said.
The university added Aberdeen cattle to the Animal Science Program in 2008.
Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is well-known for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs.
