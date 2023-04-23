Shannon Mest makes Palmer College Dean’s List
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Shannon Mest of Strykersville has been named to the winter 2023 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Fla.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange.
