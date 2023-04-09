Two area students earn top RIT honors
ROCHESTER — Two Wyoming County students have received the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar Award.
The award celebrates the top 1% of undergraduate students who achieve academic excellence while also giving back to the community through civic or volunteer work, by conducting research, or being engaged in a co-op or work in their field of study.
More than 100 students were named Outstanding Undergraduate Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year.
They included:
n Maryalice Ball of Strykersville, who is in the chemical engineering program.
n Abigail Bush of Perry, who is in the ASL-English interpretation program.
Award recipients were honored on March 23.
Emma Baldwin inducted into Phi Alpha Theta
ROCHESTER — Emma Baldwin of Medina has been inducted into the Nazareth chapter of the national Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society.
Phi Alpha Theta is a professional is a professional society whose mission is to promote the study of history through the encouragement of research, good teaching, publication and the exchange of learning and ideas among historians. It seeks to bring students, teachers and writers of history together for intellectual and social exchanges, which promote and assist historical research and publication by its members in a variety of ways.
