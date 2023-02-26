Area residents named to RIT Dean’s List
ROCHESTER —The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
n Albion — Jacques Gregoire, game design and development; William Gregoire, mechanical engineering technology; Conner Hollenbeck, mechanical engineering technology; Ricky Daniels, chemical engineering.
n Alexander — Chase Roth of Alexander, web and mobile computing.
n Attica — Aubrey Santoro, ASL-English interpretation.
n Batavia — Ella Frank-Doyle, medical illustration; Will Palmer, new media design; Amelia Beckman, illustration; Jake Long, civil engineering technology; Robert Lin, robotics and manufacturing engineering technology; Zach Wagner, computer engineering; Kylie Tatarka, environmental science.
n Bergen — John Mercovich, packaging science; Cambria Kinkelaar, public policy.
n Bliss — Kristin Hastings, diagnostic medical sonography.
n Corfu — Lexi Begin, communication; Sophia Zwolinski, mechanical engineering; Megan Conibear of Corfu, global business management.
n Elba — Callee Norton, biomedical sciences; Maddi Howard, psychology; Sierra Apicella, illustration.
n Le Roy — Jacob Eggleston, computer engineering; Timothy Bessel mechanical engineering technology.
n Linwood — Brett Lubberts, computer science.
n Middleport — Isabel Keirn, 3D digital design; Zachary Hill, chemical engineering.
n Oakfield — Megan Johnson, finance; Derek Pruski, computer science; Elan Cote, computer science.
n Pavilion — Tori Russell, biotechnology and molecular bioscience; Taylor Schofield, biomedical engineering.
n Perry — Izzy West, film and animation; Madeleine Goulet, biomedical engineering.
n Piffard — Kameron Kuszlyk, chemical engineering; Stephanie Schunk, physician assistant.
n Stafford — Emily Eckdahl, environmental sustainability, health and safety.
n Strykersville — Alex Speyer, mechanical engineering; Maryalice Ball, chemical engineering.
n Warsaw — Nathan Tangeman, photographic and imaging arts; Alex Sutay, computing security; Justin Baker, mechanical engineering.
n Waterport — Noah Heinsler, film and animation.
n Wyoming — Kellen Bell, computer science.
3 make Purchase College Dean’s List
PURCHASE — Purchase College announced that more than 1,100 students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester.
n Me’ilani Nelson of Warsaw.
n Lowell Chamberlain of Wyoming.
n Abigail Wolf of Middleport.
Emma Roush achieves at Grove City
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Emma Roush, a Psychology major at Grove City College from Medina, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the Fall 2022 semester. Emma is a 2021 graduate of Medina High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Roush (Holly) from Medina.
Samuel Zerillo makes John Carroll Dean’s List
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Samuel Zerillo of Le Roy has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at John Carroll University’s College of Arts & Sciences.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Elba man graduates from Brockport
BROCKPORT — Tyler Brown of Elba, the son of Douglas and Jennifer Brown, was named to the Dean’s List with honors at SUNY Brockport and also graduated a semester early. Tyler, who graduated magna cum laude, was a criminal justice major with a minor in forensic science and sociology. He is a 2019 graduate of Elba Central School.
Genesee County residents earn academic award
SALT LAKE CITY —The following local residents have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University.
The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
n Sabrina Richley of East Bethany earned her award from the University’s Leavitt School of Health.
n Tammy Russell of Le Roy earned her award from the University’s College of Business.
n Jordan Rogers of Le Roy earned his award from the University’s School of Education.
n Alexandra Hartke of Oakfield, N.Y. earned her award from the University’s College of Health Professions.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.