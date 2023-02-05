SUNY Cortland announces President’s List
CORTLAND — A total of 720 SUNY Cortland students earned President’s List honors for the Fall 2022 semester.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 9:43 am
To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a grade of A-minus or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
Area students on the President’s List include:
n Colin Hughes of Bliss.
n Olivia Morrison of Albion.
n Xander Payne of Medina.
n Edward Stores of Warsaw.
Albion resident achieves at Clarkson
POTSDAM — Katelyn Cyane Spierdowis of Albion, a senior majoring in civil engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.
Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
Two make Dean’s List at New England
PORTLAND, Maine — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester at the University of New England.
Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester. Area residents included Adryona Miller of Elba and Patrick Richardson of Le Roy.
Nusstein makes Furman Dean’s List
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Samantha Nusstein of Cowlesville earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
The Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Nusstein’s parents and/or guardians are James and Katherine Nusstein.
Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,700 students in Greenville, S.C. The university is noted for its rigorous academic program and strong faculty, and its 750-acre campus is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful in the nation.
Woody achieves at Morrisville
MORRISVILLE — SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Faith Woody of Albion was named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a perfect 4.0 average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
