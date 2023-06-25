Responders complete fire police course
BATAVIA — Seven area first responders recently completed the nine hour Fire Police course at the Genesee County Fire Training Center.
The program was presented by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control in conjunction with the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services. It was instructed by Sgt. Dan Coffey whose focus was to teach the fire police the skills to enable them to perform their duties more effectively.
Course lessons included defining and interpreting terms, oath of office, relation to regular police officers, general duties, maintaining safe conditions at an emergency, traffic direction and control, pre-planning and various laws of interest to the fire service.
Completing the course were:
n Alabama — Joshua V. Mullen.
n Bergen — Edward D. Shortt.
n Bethany — Carl L. Hyde, Jr. and Terry R. Smart.
n Brockport — Stephen C. Delong.
n Byron — Michael A. Alexander.
n Corfu — Justin S. Rodland.
Firefighters pass planning and response class
BATAVIA — Nine responders from across the Genesee region participated in the nine-hour “Officer Development: Planning and Emergency Response course” conducted in March.
The course gave participants a basic knowledge of building construction and common fire protection features. It also covered how to conduct a pre-incident plan survey; how to determine which elements are needed for a pre-incident survey; and how to develop and manage pre-incident plans.
Company officer responsibilities involving the post-incident analysis process was also reviewed.
Completing the course were:
n Town of Batavia — Paul R. Dibble and Robert J. Hunt.
n Bowmansville — James S. Ward.
n Corfu — John T. McCarthy.
n Henrietta — Scott E. Routly.
n Le Roy — Brie L. Rogers.
n Oakfield — Annette J. Johnson.
n Pavilion — Hunter M. Schiske.
n Stafford — Jason M. Smith