Abby Parker earns Dean’s List recognition
DELAWARE, Ohio — Abby Parker of Perry has been named to the 2022 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.
To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Leah Kania achieves at Baldwin Wallace
BEREA, Ohio — Leah Kania of Albion, a graduate of Charles D’Amico High School majoring in voice performance, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Stringham named to Stonehill Dean’s List
EASTON, Mass. — Elijah Stringham of East Bethany, a member of the Class of 2025, has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
Area residents achieve at Potsdam
POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 809 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2022 semester.
To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Area students included:
n Erin Dunham of Albion, whose major is Speech Communication.
n Lydia Geiger of Batavia whose major is Musical Studies.
n Harmony Parker of Pavilion, whose major is Archaeological Studies.
n Paola Perez Matos of Oakfield, whose major is Psychology.
n Megan Privatera of Le Roy, NY, whose major is Music Education.
Students make Potsdam Dean’s List
POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 210 students who excelled academically in the Fall 2022 semester to the College’s Dean’s List.
To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.
Area students included:
n Mason Fuller of Bergen, whose major is Arts Management.
n Erin Parnapy of Byron, whose major is Theatre.
